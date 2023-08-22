PODCAST: Second-half hopes for F1 2023

Ahead of F1’s return from its summer holidays, Pit Talk podcast duo Ian Parkes and Michael Lamonato discuss their hopes for the second half of the campaign.

Remarkably, Red Bull has won all 12 of this season’s grands prix to date, leaving Ian and Michael split on their verdict as to what they would like to see for the remaining 10.

Does McLaren have more to offer? Will Aston Martin make a resurgence after its stunning start, and will the Las Vegas Grand Prix live up to its unprecedented hype?

