McRae takes blame for Rally Zlin accident 

The nephew of the late Colin McRae is remaining positive about his career development despite a costly mistake leading to his retirement at a competition in the Czech Republic over the weekend.

Scottish born but currently living in Perth, Western Australia, with his father Allister, Max McRae was back in FIA Junior European Rally Championship action at Barum Czech Rally Zlin alongside Irishman, Mac Kierans.

The 19-year-old – who is campaigning all-new Opel Corsa Rally4 built by Portuguese squad The Racing Factory – is using the competition as a stepping stone into the FIA World Rally Championship.

He was chasing the lead of the front-wheel-drive category before a sudden change in grip levels on the penultimate stage caught him unawares and ended up with him slipping off the road.

Prior to understeering into a ditch, McRae was setting a blistering pace and recorded quickest times on all but three tests as he showed the promise – and potential – his father and grandfather Jimmy McRae have often spoken about.

With a Junior ERC podium within his grasp, the former Motorsport Australia Rally Championship driver was understandably disappointed with the outcome last Sunday.

“I’m gutted about this one,” he admitted. “We were caught out by a slippery hairpin and we ended up going off the road.

“This one is on me. We had gone so well; we hadn’t been taking risks and we were looking really good for second place. I am sorry for the whole The Racing Factory team – I know how much preparation goes into an event like this and this isn’t the result anybody wanted,” he continued.

“The speed we showed, the stages we won – they are positives. This has been one heck of a rookie year in the FIA European Rally Championship, but we will keep fighting on. Like I said, I know Mac and I have the speed; I know we can do this and I know our time will come.”

So far this year, mechanical issues with his front-wheel-drive Corsa – and a time penalty for an early check-in in Latvia – have prevented McRae from consistently challenging for victories in a series that guarantees the eventual champion a funded seat in next year’s FIA Junior World Rally Championship.

McRae and Kierans will round off their campaign with a trip to Hungary on the weekend of October 7-8, 2023.