Bezzecchi being pushed to stay at VR46

Italy’s Marco Bezzecchi says he has decided his future but stopped short of announcing his plans for the 2024 MotoGP World Championship.

Bezzecchi finished third in the Austrian Grand Prix at the Red Bull Ring, earning some badly needed points after he was involved in a multi-rider pile-up in Saturday’s Sprint.

The VR46 Ducati rider is expected to continue with Valentino Rossi’s team next season, turning down the chance to ride a full factory-spec Desmosedici at Pramac Racing following confirmation that Johann Zarco will leave the team to join LCR Honda.

Only the official Ducati team and Pramac Racing have factory bikes due to contractual obligations, but Bezzecchi appears set to stay with satellite VR46 squad after making his move to the premier class with the team in 2022.

Speaking after Sunday’s race, Bezzecchi said he was being ‘pushed’ by Rossi to continue.

“Vale is pushing a lot to be honest, and I really appreciate this,” he said.

“To be pushed by the goat is something no one in the world can say this.

“I have already made my decision but I cannot tell you what I will do. Soon I will communicate it, but it was fantastic to have this celebration [following the race] with Pecco and the VR46 riders.”

Elaborating further on Rossi’s input, Bezzecchi added: “I think Vale is pushing more to have me in the team.

“We have spoken a lot and seen each other many times at home; he is pushing me a lot to stay and I’m happy for this.”

Bezzecchi had to work hard to seal the final rostrum place behind Francesco Bagnaia and Brad Binder, finally making a pass stick on Gresini Ducati’s Alex Marquez after battling with the Spaniard in the final third of the race.

“I’m happy because first of all, it was important after two difficult races – Silverstone on the Sunday – and so to bounce back was good.

“It’s not easy starting from seventh position but I managed to start well and then I was strong in braking.

“I managed well the rear tyre and I could prepare every overtake in a good way, except Alex who was very difficult to pass.

“But I analysed where I was stronger than him and in sector three I was gaining and tried to stay very close.

“I prepared the overtake him on the second to last corner and it, so this was really nice.”

Bezzecchi remains third in the championship but is only six points behind Pramac’s Jorge Martin, who trails Bagnaia by 62 points after the tenth round.