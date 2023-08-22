Ad campaign launched for 60th anniversary Bathurst 1000

The marketing campaign for this year’s Repco Bathurst 1000, the 60th anniversary edition of the Great Race, has begun.

As the build-up to Supercars’ biggest race continues, an integrated campaign including television commercials (TVCs), radio, out-of-home advertising (OOH), social media, and Speedcafe, is now rolling out.

It builds on the ‘Unforgettable’ slogan which was introduced for this season, the first of the Gen3 era, with both created by the Wildcard agency.

For Bathurst, there is a more nostalgic feel to the campaign, consistent with the decades of history that Mount Panorama represents in Australian motorsport.

Supercars Head Of Marketing Brenda Younes said, “The Repco Bathurst 1000 has been the pinnacle of Australian motorsport since 1963 and is acknowledged domestically and abroad as the peak of touring car racing.

“As the spiritual home of Supercars, we sought to evoke the powerful feelings and memories associated with Mount Panorama and the greatest drivers to take on the track.

“The past is steeped in motorsport royalty, but the anticipation of who will be the next King of the Mountain keeps fans coming back.

“Wildcard have once again delivered in honouring the nostalgia of the race, whilst bringing it into the New Era of Supercars for generations to come.”

Wildcard Creative Director Tom Meredith said, “We wanted to draw on the history of the race as it reached a monumental milestone whilst communicating to fans, and drivers, that the future is still there to be written.

“Bathurst has been full of Unforgettable moments from the past 60 years. Whether it’s Brock, Johnson, Lowndes, or Skaife, they’ve all written their page in the story of Bathurst, but there are plenty of empty pages waiting to be written.”

Meanwhile, the Peter Brock Trophy Tour continues, with the silverware taken high above Adelaide Oval and then onto The Bend Motorsport Park for Event 8 of the season, in recent days.

The enduros begin next month with the Penrite Oil Sandown 500, before the Bathurst 1000 on October 5-8.