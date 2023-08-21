The ultimate Moffat Mustang book launched, pre orders open

A new high-quality hardcover book five years in the making, bringing to life the incredible story of the most famous car in Australian motor racing history, is now available to pre-order.

The Boss: The Inside Story of Allan Moffat and his Trans-Am Mustang was produced with Allan’s cooperation, is officially licenced by Allan Moffat Racing, and the Foreword was written by Pauline Moffat.

Allan was interviewed extensively for the book, years before his well-publicised dementia was diagnosed, providing a unique and irreplaceable perspective on his favourite car and its colourful history.

Moffat’s carers granted exclusive access to Allan’s extensive collection of documents and photographs for the book, as did Peter Lyall, who looks after the car for the Bowden family in Queensland.

A special ‘Platinum Edition’ of the book is available for pre-order here now and is limited to just 302 signed and numbered copies. It has a special wraparound cover and is priced at $349 plus postage and handling.

An unmissable feature of the Platinum Edition package is a special reproduction of the Moffat Mustang’s original 16-page CAMS logbook, a priceless relic that has not been sighted for more than 50 years. It was uncovered by the author during his exhaustive research for the book.

The ‘standard’ edition, with all the same content and high production values, is priced at $189 plus postage and handling and is available here now to pre-order.

The Boss was written by award-winning motor sport journalist and historian David Hassall. It consists of more than 110,000 words packed with rare detail and unique insights provided by the people who were there.

Illustrating the approximately 450 pages are around 600 historic black-and-white and colour photos, most of which have never previously been published.

Photos include the car being built at Kar-Kraft in Detroit and Bud Moore Engineering in South Carolina, arriving in Australia, appearing for the first time at Sandown, and being prepared (and repaired) at Moffat’s own workshop in Melbourne.

All the major players in the car’s extraordinary race career provide first-hand accounts, most for the first time, bringing a richness to the iconic car and driver’s brilliant and often controversial story.

The large-format book uncovers the technical secrets that made the Trans-Am Mustang the most advanced racing sedan of its time, as revealed by engineer Lee Dykstra, who was responsible for the Trans-Am Mustang’s design and construction at Kar-Kraft.

More than two dozen people were interviewed exclusively for the book, including Don Gibb, who organised the groundbreaking Coca-Cola sponsorship, Coke executive David Maxwell, who did the deal, and hard-working AMR mechanics Barry Nelson, Peter Thorn, Ian Lees, John Myers, Lou Mallia and Ray Cutchie.

The Boss also includes chapters outlining Moffat’s rise to fame in Australia and America, revealing in previously unreported detail his early career, peppered with Allan’s own candid recollections.

A race-by-race account of the Mustang’s six-year career from its first race in 1969 to its last in 1975 sets straight the car’s magnificent record.

Both versions of the book will be delivered before Christmas.

Primary edition:

$189 plus postage and handling

450 large-format pages (300mm x 275mm)

600 photos, most never seen before

Hardcover, high-end production

French-fold protective dust jacket

Two bookmarks

Platinum Edition: