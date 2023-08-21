Supercars announces New Zealand return

The Repco Supercars Championship has announced its return to New Zealand in 2024, with an event at Taupo International Motorsport Park on next year’s calendar.

For the first time since 2000, pandemic-affected years aside, Supercars is not racing on the other side of the Tasman in 2023, following the somewhat sudden closure of Pukekohe.

The championship has agreed to a three-year deal with the New Zealand Government via the Major Events Fund, plus support from Taupo District Council, meaning an event at the Tony Quinn-owned Taupo circuit at least through 2026.

A date for next year’s stop in Aotearoa is set to be confirmed in coming weeks, although Quinn previously nominated April and October as likely, and Speedcafe believes the former to be particularly so.

What has been locked in is the use of the 3.32km International Circuit layout, one of four at Taupo, which is located in the centre of the North Island.

Supercars CEO Shane Howard said, “We are honoured to receive the New Zealand Major Events and Taupo District Council’s endorsement for the Supercars Championship’s return in 2024.

“A key priority for Supercars has been the Championship’s return to New Zealand and its passionate fanbase.

“This support is a great step forward in ensuring we can begin a new chapter of racing at the world-class circuit in Taupo.

“With the support and the availability of Taupo International Motorsport Park, Supercars is now focused on identifying a suitable date for the event in 2024.

“The championship looks forward to collaborating closely with all stakeholders, series partners and fans, to ensure the successful return of the Supercars Championship to New Zealand.

“We can’t wait to get over to New Zealand to celebrate with our dedicated fans this major announcement for the Championship.”

Tauhara hapū and Ngāti Tūwharetoa spokesperson, Te Moananui Rameka, welcomed the news.

Te Moananui remarked, “This event marks a significant opportunity for our rohe, both culturally and economically.

“Supercars offer a platform to showcase our indigeneity to the world. This event can serve as a bridge to share our traditions, stories, and values with attendees from around the globe, fostering understanding and appreciation of who we are as a people.

“By embracing the Supercars event, we are forging a meaningful partnership between the Tauhara hapū, Ngāti Tūwharetoa and the motorsport community.

“This collaboration promises cultural exchange and sustainable economic advancement for our people.

“We look forward to this event’s positive impact on Tauhara hapū, Ngāti Tūwharetoa, the Taupō community and Aotearoa.”

Taupo International Motorsport Park features a three-storey pit lane complex, with 32 pit garages and first floor corporate suites within the Race Control complex.

It will become the third track in New Zealand to host championship points-paying Supercars event, following Pukekohe Park Raceway in two different iterations as well as the Hamilton Street Circuit.

Hampton Downs was also listed on the 2020 calendar as a replacement for Pukekohe but had to be dropped due to COVID travel restrictions, while the Wellington Street Circuit saw a non-championship event in 1996.