Quinn welcomes Supercars to ‘TQ-standard’ Taupo

Tony Quinn has hailed the confirmation that Supercars will return to New Zealand next year at his own Taupo International Motorsport Park.

Pandemic years aside, the championship this season does not make the trip across the ditch for the first time since 2000, after the somewhat sudden closure of Pukekohe Park Raceway.

A Quinn-owned circuit has nearly hosted Supercars in recent years, when Hampton Downs Motorsport Park was a late replacement for Pukekohe due to complications over the event’s ANZAC Day date, before COVID travel restrictions put paid to that plan also.

The Scottish-born entrepreneur not only also owns Highlands Motorsport Park, on New Zealand’s South Island, as well as Queensland Raceway.

The latter has seen a steady stream of upgrades since Quinn acquired the Ipswich circuit from John Tetley in 2021, most recently an improved Race Control room.

However, Queensland Raceway is not the only circuit which has received the love since being bought by ‘TQ’ that year.

“It’s fitting that Supercars is coming back to NZ and hats off to everyone who has made it happen,” said Quinn.

“The Kiwis are going to love the excitement of it all.

“While some people might be surprised that it’s at our Taupo Track, we think it’s a winning combination – the track will provide excellent racing, the consents are all in place, Taupo and their community have a proven track record in hosting world-class events, and we know that Supercars knows how to make the magic happen.

“Since purchasing the park at the end of 2021, we’ve been full steam ahead bringing it up to ‘TQ’ standard and it’s special for our organisation to be part of the team making Supercars a reality back in NZ, in one of the most stunning regions in the country.

“I’ve no doubt that the Aussies that make the trip over to NZ are going to be well impressed with the Taupo region and all it has to offer and will go home and spread the good word.”

A date for the 2024 event at Taupo, the first in a three-year contract, is yet to be announced.

The circuit, located in the centre of the North Island, has previously hosted competitions such as the A1 Grand Prix.