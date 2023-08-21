Pramac Ducati confirms Zarco exit

Johann Zarco will make the switch to LCR Honda for 2024 after Pramac Ducati officially announced the French rider’s departure following the Austrian Grand Prix on Sunday.

Zarco, who was 13th at the Red Bull Ring, has penned a two-year deal with LCR Honda and is understood to have an option for 2026.

The 33-year-old will fill the void left by Alex Rins, who will leave Honda to team up with Fabio Quartararo in the factory Yamaha squad.

Zarco said: “I’ve spent four years with Ducati, three of them with the Pramac team, and I am very content with what we have built and achieved together.

“In 2021, I finished the championship in fifth place, marking my best-ever MotoGP result, but my goal is to do even better this year.

“At the end of this season, I will leave with a smile because the team and Ducati have given me so much, and together we have fought for truly significant accomplishments.

“Next year, I will face a new challenge, but for now, I want to conclude this championship with my team in the best way possible,” he added.

“I thank my entire team, Ducati, and all the people who have worked alongside me during these years we spent together.

“The ultimate goal remains to stand atop the podium and proudly sing the French national anthem, La Marseillaise, together with Paolo Campinoti, whom I sincerely thank for all the support he has given me since day one.”

Pramac Racing team owner Paolo Campinoti said he regretted that Zarco was leaving after three years together.

“Over the course of three fantastic years alongside Johann, the team has taken a significant step forward, thanks in no small part to his immense talent,” he said.

“For this reason, I can only express my regret that he won’t be part of our family in the upcoming season, but I wish him all the luck in the world for his future endeavours.

“Now, all that’s left for me to do is enjoy working with him until the end of the championship, expecting great things from him once again.”

Zarco’s exit means a factory Desmosedici is available alongside Jorge Martin at Pramac next season.