PHOTOS: Off Track Action at Supercars’ 2023 The Bend SuperSprint

Take a look behind the scenes of the weekend’s action from The Bend Motorsport Park during the 2023 OTR SuperSprint.

Erebus Motorsport’s Brodie Kostecki took a clean sweep across all three Supercars races, but multiple support categories and the surrounds of The Bend’s precinct added to the spectacle.

The next round of the 2023 Repco Supercars Championship is the return of the Sandown 500, the first co-driver event of the year, on September 15-17.

Images: InSyde Media