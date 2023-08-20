VIDEO: BJR Camaro repairs timelapse

Watch a timelapse video of the extensive repairs to the #4 Brad Jones Racing Camaro Supercar at The Bend.

Jack Smith was one of the innocent victims of an incident involving more than a quarter of the field at the first corner of Race 20 of the Supercars Championship.

The crash accounted for three entries essentially on the spot, including Smith’s, although it was deemed a racing incident by officials.

Matt Stone Racing’s Cameron Hill and Erebus Motorsport’s Will Brown were the other DNFs, but it has been confirmed by Supercars that all 25 cars are set to start today’s action.

Hill said, post-Race 20, “What should have been just a simple avoidance of an accident has turned into a big job with damage.

“The boys seem pretty sure that we’ll get it fixed and get back out there [today].”