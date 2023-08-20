Triple Eight handed SVG pit stop penalty

Triple Eight Race Engineering has been penalised following a pit stop incident during Race 22 at the OTR SuperSprint.

Van Gisbergen was the first of the two Red Bull Ampol Racing Camaros to make their compulsory pit stop when he headed into the lane on Lap 11 of the 20-lap race from third on the road.

However, car #97 was dropped onto the ground as the wheel gun was still tightening the wheelnut on the right rear of the Camaro, with van Gisbergen released from his pit bay with the team unsure of whether the wheel had been sufficiently secured.

The incident was noted by officials during the race who chose to issue a post-race investigation, with van Gisbergen crossing the line in fifth place in the race, which was won by Brodie Kostecki.

The post-race review resulted in the team being issued a fine and a loss of teams’ championship points.

The stewards report said:

“Following the Race, the Stewards imposed a Fine of $1,500 and a further Penalty of the Loss of 30 Teams Championship Points on Triple Eight Race Engineering for an Incident in the Pit Lane during the Race when Car 97 was dropped and released by the Car Controller when the wheel gun was still attached to the right rear wheel in breach of Rule D11.7.3.”

Red Bull Ampol Racing is second in the standings behind leaders Erebus Motorsport, 137 points behind with the penalty points docked.

Van Gisbergen, who battled steering and set-up issues across the weekend’s three championship races, is now second in the standings ahead of team-mate Feeney, with Will Brown falling two places to fourth after a poor showing at the South Australia circuit.