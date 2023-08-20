Six-rider pile-up avoidable, says Bagnaia

Austrian MotoGP Sprint race winner Francesco Bagnaia said the controversial six-rider pile-up at the first corner could have been avoided if Jorge Martin ‘didn’t try to overtake seven riders’.

Martin was under scrutiny after charging up the inside of Fabio Quartararo into Turn 1 on the opening lap, shunting the Yamaha rider into Maverick Vinales.

Several riders were skittled off their machines, but Quartararo and Vinales somehow managed to remain upright.

Johann Zarco, Miguel Oliveira and Marco Bezzecchi crashed out, while Enea Bastianini was also caught up in the melee, dropping to the back of the pack.

Martin, who went on to finish third on the Pramac Ducati behind Bagnaia and Red Bull KTM’s Brad Binder, said he wasn’t to blame for the incident, which was placed under investigation by FIM Stewards.

Martin has since been penalised for ‘irresponsible’ riding and handed a grid penalty for tonight’s Austrian Grand Prix.

World champion Bagnaia, though, felt Martin – who started from 12th – said his championship rival took too much risk as he attempted to compensate for his fourth-row grid spot on the charge to the first turn.

“When a rider is starting behind and is trying to overtake too many riders, it is already very risky,” said Bagnaia.

“In some circuits you can do it but in ones like this one or Jerez, Mugello, it is more difficult because the corner starts to close more; it was something that was possible to avoid.”

At the post-race press conference, Bagnaia was pressed further on how Martin could have avoided the clash, with the Italian replying: “Don’t try to overtake seven riders.”

Bagnaia’s Sprint victory has given him an increased advantage of 46 points over Martin going into Sunday’s main race at the Red Bull Ring, which is hosting round 10 of the championship.

He grabbed the lead from pole and led all the way, easing clear at the front to win comfortably from South African Binder.

“I’m very happy, sincerely I was expecting to be at the front with Brad and Maverick; the objective was to be in the front, in the first position right in the first corner to push, and don’t let [his rivals] the chance to overtake me,” Bagnaia said.

“The strategy was perfect but for tomorrow we have to change a bit because like this, the rear tyre will not finish the race, so we have to do more managing of the rear tyre – like always in this track – but I’m very happy about today.

“Let’s see, we will try for sure. It will be important to do a start like today, it was perfect, and I think it will be different because at the start we will have a group, but then the guys who manage the rear tyres will start to maybe open the gap. But it will be more difficult than today.”