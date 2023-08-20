> News > Supercars

Results: 2023 Supercars Race 22 Qualifying from The Bend

Sunday 20th August, 2023 - 11:35am

Complete results from Supercars Race 22 Qualifying at the 2023 OTR SuperSprint, Round 8 of the Repco Supercars Championship, from The Bend Motorsport Park in South Australia.

Pos No Team/Sponsor Driver Car Fastest Time Gap
1 99 Coca-Cola  Racing  by  Erebus Brodie  Kostecki Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 1:49.4822RS
2 6 Monster  Energy  Racing Cameron  Waters Ford Mustang GT 1:49.9060  S 0:00.4238
3 55 Castrol  Racing Thomas  Randle Ford Mustang GT 1:49.9862  S 0:00.5040
4 2 Mobil  1  NTI  Racing Nick  Percat Ford Mustang GT 1:50.0354  S 0:00.5532
5 19 Penrite  Racing Matthew  Payne Ford Mustang GT 1:50.0804  S 0:00.5982
6 11 Shell  V-Power  Racing  Team Anton  De  Pasquale Ford Mustang GT 1:50.1585  S 0:00.6763
7 97 Red  Bull  Ampol  Racing Shane  van  Gisbergen Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 1:50.1635  S 0:00.6813
8 17 Shell  V-Power  Racing  Team Will  Davison Ford Mustang GT 1:50.1656  S 0:00.6834
9 5 Snowy  River  Racing James  Courtney Ford Mustang GT 1:50.2639  S 0:00.7817
10 14 Middy’s  Racing Bryce  Fullwood Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 1:50.2900  S 0:00.8078
11 88 Red  Bull  Ampol  Racing Broc  Feeney Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 1:50.3230  S 0:00.8408
12 3 CoolDrive  Racing Todd  Hazelwood Ford Mustang GT 1:50.3776  S 0:00.8954
13 9 Coca-Cola  Racing  by  Erebus William  Brown Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 1:50.3946  S 0:00.9124
14 8 R&J  Batteries  Racing Andre  Heimgartner Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 1:50.4917  S 0:01.0095
15 34 Truck  Assist  Racing Jack  Le  Brocq Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 1:50.5144  S 0:01.0322
16 26 Penrite  Racing David  Reynolds Ford Mustang GT 1:50.5265  S 0:01.0443
17 25 Mobil  1  Optus  Racing Chaz  Mostert Ford Mustang GT 1:50.5347  S 0:01.0525
18 31 Nulon  Racing James  Golding Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 1:50.5421  S 0:01.0599
19 4 SCT  Motorsport Jack  Smith Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 1:50.5757  S 0:01.0935
20 20 bp  Ultimate  Racing Scott  Pye Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 1:50.5922  S 0:01.1100
21 23 Nulon  Racing Tim  Slade Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 1:50.5947  S 0:01.1125
22 56 Tradie  Racing Declan  Fraser Ford Mustang GT 1:50.7515 0:01.2693
23 35 Truck  Assist  Racing Cameron  Hill Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 1:50.7976 0:01.3154
24 18 DEWALT  Racing Mark  Winterbottom Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 1:50.8550 0:01.3728
25 96 Pizza  Hut  Racing Macauley  Jones Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 1:50.8623 0:01.3801

