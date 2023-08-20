Results: 2023 Supercars Race 22 Qualifying from The Bend
Sunday 20th August, 2023 - 11:35am
Complete results from Supercars Race 22 Qualifying at the 2023 OTR SuperSprint, Round 8 of the Repco Supercars Championship, from The Bend Motorsport Park in South Australia.
|Pos
|No
|Team/Sponsor
|Driver
|Car
|Fastest Time
|Gap
|1
|99
|Coca-Cola Racing by Erebus
|Brodie Kostecki
|Chevrolet Camaro ZL1
|1:49.4822RS
|2
|6
|Monster Energy Racing
|Cameron Waters
|Ford Mustang GT
|1:49.9060 S
|0:00.4238
|3
|55
|Castrol Racing
|Thomas Randle
|Ford Mustang GT
|1:49.9862 S
|0:00.5040
|4
|2
|Mobil 1 NTI Racing
|Nick Percat
|Ford Mustang GT
|1:50.0354 S
|0:00.5532
|5
|19
|Penrite Racing
|Matthew Payne
|Ford Mustang GT
|1:50.0804 S
|0:00.5982
|6
|11
|Shell V-Power Racing Team
|Anton De Pasquale
|Ford Mustang GT
|1:50.1585 S
|0:00.6763
|7
|97
|Red Bull Ampol Racing
|Shane van Gisbergen
|Chevrolet Camaro ZL1
|1:50.1635 S
|0:00.6813
|8
|17
|Shell V-Power Racing Team
|Will Davison
|Ford Mustang GT
|1:50.1656 S
|0:00.6834
|9
|5
|Snowy River Racing
|James Courtney
|Ford Mustang GT
|1:50.2639 S
|0:00.7817
|10
|14
|Middy’s Racing
|Bryce Fullwood
|Chevrolet Camaro ZL1
|1:50.2900 S
|0:00.8078
|11
|88
|Red Bull Ampol Racing
|Broc Feeney
|Chevrolet Camaro ZL1
|1:50.3230 S
|0:00.8408
|12
|3
|CoolDrive Racing
|Todd Hazelwood
|Ford Mustang GT
|1:50.3776 S
|0:00.8954
|13
|9
|Coca-Cola Racing by Erebus
|William Brown
|Chevrolet Camaro ZL1
|1:50.3946 S
|0:00.9124
|14
|8
|R&J Batteries Racing
|Andre Heimgartner
|Chevrolet Camaro ZL1
|1:50.4917 S
|0:01.0095
|15
|34
|Truck Assist Racing
|Jack Le Brocq
|Chevrolet Camaro ZL1
|1:50.5144 S
|0:01.0322
|16
|26
|Penrite Racing
|David Reynolds
|Ford Mustang GT
|1:50.5265 S
|0:01.0443
|17
|25
|Mobil 1 Optus Racing
|Chaz Mostert
|Ford Mustang GT
|1:50.5347 S
|0:01.0525
|18
|31
|Nulon Racing
|James Golding
|Chevrolet Camaro ZL1
|1:50.5421 S
|0:01.0599
|19
|4
|SCT Motorsport
|Jack Smith
|Chevrolet Camaro ZL1
|1:50.5757 S
|0:01.0935
|20
|20
|bp Ultimate Racing
|Scott Pye
|Chevrolet Camaro ZL1
|1:50.5922 S
|0:01.1100
|21
|23
|Nulon Racing
|Tim Slade
|Chevrolet Camaro ZL1
|1:50.5947 S
|0:01.1125
|22
|56
|Tradie Racing
|Declan Fraser
|Ford Mustang GT
|1:50.7515
|0:01.2693
|23
|35
|Truck Assist Racing
|Cameron Hill
|Chevrolet Camaro ZL1
|1:50.7976
|0:01.3154
|24
|18
|DEWALT Racing
|Mark Winterbottom
|Chevrolet Camaro ZL1
|1:50.8550
|0:01.3728
|25
|96
|Pizza Hut Racing
|Macauley Jones
|Chevrolet Camaro ZL1
|1:50.8623
|0:01.3801
Join the discussion below in the Speedcafe.com comments section
Please note: Speedcafe.com reserves the right to remove any comment that does not follow the comment policy. For support, contact [email protected]