Results: 2023 Supercars Race 21 Qualifying from The Bend
Sunday 20th August, 2023 - 11:09am
Complete results from Supercars Race 21 Qualifying at the 2023 OTR SuperSprint, Round 8 of the Repco Supercars Championship, from The Bend Motorsport Park in South Australia.
|Pos
|No
|Team/Sponsor
|Driver
|Car
|Fastest Lap
|Gap
|1
|55
|Castrol Racing
|Thomas Randle
|Ford Mustang GT
|1:50.0684
|2
|99
|Coca-Cola Racing
|Brodie Kostecki
|Chevrolet Camaro ZL1
|1:50.1210
|0:00.0526
|3
|19
|Penrite Racing
|Matthew Payne
|Ford Mustang GT
|1:50.2788
|0:00.2104
|4
|97
|Red Bull Ampol Racing
|Shane van Gisbergen
|Chevrolet Camaro ZL1
|1:50.4954
|0:00.4270
|5
|11
|Shell V-Power Racing Team
|Anton De Pasquale
|Ford Mustang GT
|1:50.5022
|0:00.4338
|6
|25
|Mobil 1 Optus Racing
|Chaz Mostert
|Ford Mustang GT
|1:50.5212
|0:00.4528
|7
|14
|Middy’s Racing
|Bryce Fullwood
|Chevrolet Camaro ZL1
|1:50.5309
|0:00.4625
|8
|26
|Penrite Racing
|David Reynolds
|Ford Mustang GT
|1:50.5596
|0:00.4912
|9
|17
|Shell V-Power Racing Team
|Will Davison
|Ford Mustang GT
|1:50.5605
|0:00.4921
|10
|2
|Mobil 1 NTI Racing
|Nick Percat
|Ford Mustang GT
|1:50.5672
|0:00.4988
|11
|6
|Monster Energy Racing
|Cameron Waters
|Ford Mustang GT
|1:50.5872
|0:00.5188
|12
|88
|Red Bull Ampol Racing
|Broc Feeney
|Chevrolet Camaro ZL1
|1:50.6556
|0:00.5872
|13
|34
|Truck Assist Racing
|Jack Le Brocq
|Chevrolet Camaro ZL1
|1:50.6702
|0:00.6018
|14
|8
|R&J Batteries Racing
|Andre Heimgartner
|Chevrolet Camaro ZL1
|1:50.7250
|0:00.6566
|15
|5
|Snowy River Racing
|James Courtney
|Ford Mustang GT
|1:50.8118
|0:00.7434
|16
|9
|Coca-Cola Racing by Erebus
|William Brown
|Chevrolet Camaro ZL1
|1:50.8762
|0:00.8078
|17
|56
|Tradie Racing
|Declan Fraser
|Ford Mustang GT
|1:50.9069
|0:00.8385
|18
|20
|bp Ultimate Racing
|Scott Pye
|Chevrolet Camaro ZL1
|1:51.0716
|0:01.0032
|19
|3
|CoolDrive Racing
|Todd Hazelwood
|Ford Mustang GT
|1:51.3379
|0:01.2695
|20
|4
|SCT Motorsport
|Jack Smith
|Chevrolet Camaro ZL1
|1:51.3739
|0:01.3055
|21
|31
|Nulon Racing
|James Golding
|Chevrolet Camaro ZL1
|1:51.3778
|0:01.3094
|22
|35
|Truck Assist Racing
|Cameron Hill
|Chevrolet Camaro ZL1
|1:51.4390
|0:01.3706
|23
|96
|Pizza Hut Racing
|Macauley Jones
|Chevrolet Camaro ZL1
|1:51.4829
|0:01.4145
|24
|18
|DEWALT Racing
|Mark Winterbottom
|Chevrolet Camaro ZL1
|1:51.4999
|0:01.4315
|25
|23
|Nulon Racing
|Tim Slade
|Chevrolet Camaro ZL1
|1:51.5451
|0:01.4767
