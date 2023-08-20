> News > Supercars

Results: 2023 Supercars Race 21 Qualifying from The Bend

Sunday 20th August, 2023 - 11:09am

Complete results from Supercars Race 21 Qualifying at the 2023 OTR SuperSprint, Round 8 of the Repco Supercars Championship, from The Bend Motorsport Park in South Australia.

Pos No Team/Sponsor Driver Car Fastest Lap Gap
1 55 Castrol  Racing Thomas Randle Ford Mustang GT 1:50.0684
2 99 Coca-Cola  Racing Brodie Kostecki Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 1:50.1210 0:00.0526
3 19 Penrite  Racing Matthew  Payne Ford Mustang GT 1:50.2788 0:00.2104
4 97 Red  Bull  Ampol  Racing Shane  van  Gisbergen Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 1:50.4954 0:00.4270
5 11 Shell  V-Power  Racing  Team Anton  De  Pasquale Ford Mustang GT 1:50.5022 0:00.4338
6 25 Mobil  1  Optus  Racing Chaz  Mostert Ford Mustang GT 1:50.5212 0:00.4528
7 14 Middy’s  Racing Bryce  Fullwood Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 1:50.5309 0:00.4625
8 26 Penrite  Racing David  Reynolds Ford Mustang GT 1:50.5596 0:00.4912
9 17 Shell  V-Power  Racing  Team Will  Davison Ford Mustang GT 1:50.5605 0:00.4921
10 2 Mobil  1  NTI  Racing Nick  Percat Ford Mustang GT 1:50.5672 0:00.4988
11 6 Monster  Energy  Racing Cameron  Waters Ford Mustang GT 1:50.5872 0:00.5188
12 88 Red  Bull  Ampol  Racing Broc  Feeney Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 1:50.6556 0:00.5872
13 34 Truck  Assist  Racing Jack  Le  Brocq Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 1:50.6702 0:00.6018
14 8 R&J  Batteries  Racing Andre  Heimgartner Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 1:50.7250 0:00.6566
15 5 Snowy  River  Racing James  Courtney Ford Mustang GT 1:50.8118 0:00.7434
16 9 Coca-Cola  Racing  by  Erebus William  Brown Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 1:50.8762 0:00.8078
17 56 Tradie  Racing Declan  Fraser Ford Mustang GT 1:50.9069 0:00.8385
18 20 bp  Ultimate  Racing Scott  Pye Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 1:51.0716 0:01.0032
19 3 CoolDrive  Racing Todd  Hazelwood Ford Mustang GT 1:51.3379 0:01.2695
20 4 SCT  Motorsport Jack  Smith Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 1:51.3739 0:01.3055
21 31 Nulon  Racing James  Golding Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 1:51.3778 0:01.3094
22 35 Truck  Assist  Racing Cameron  Hill Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 1:51.4390 0:01.3706
23 96 Pizza  Hut  Racing Macauley  Jones Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 1:51.4829 0:01.4145
24 18 DEWALT  Racing Mark  Winterbottom Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 1:51.4999 0:01.4315
25 23 Nulon  Racing Tim  Slade Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 1:51.5451 0:01.4767

