Results: 2023 Supercars OTR SuperSprint Race 22
Sunday 20th August, 2023 - 5:15pm
Complete results from Race 22 at Round 8 of the 2023 Repco Supercars Championship, the OTR SuperSprint from The Bend Motorsport Park.
Results: Race 22, OTR SuperSprint
|Pos
|No
|Team/Sponsor
|Driver
|Vehicle
|Race Time
|1
|99
|Coca-Cola Racing by Erebus
|Brodie Kostecki
|Chevrolet Camaro ZL1
|38:20.9077
|2
|6
|Monster Energy Racing
|Cameron Waters
|Ford Mustang GT
|38:21.8545
|3
|55
|Castrol Racing
|Thomas Randle
|Ford Mustang GT
|38:28.0747
|4
|2
|Mobil 1 NTI Racing
|Nick Percat
|Ford Mustang GT
|38:31.1830
|5
|97
|Red Bull Ampol Racing
|Shane van Gisbergen
|Chevrolet Camaro ZL1
|38:33.6219
|6
|17
|Shell V-Power Racing
|Will Davison
|Ford Mustang GT
|38:34.8146
|7
|11
|Shell V-Power Racing
|Anton De Pasquale
|Ford Mustang GT
|38:35.6722
|8
|5
|Snowy River Caravans
|James Courtney
|Ford Mustang GT
|38:38.3229
|9
|25
|Mobil 1 Optus Racing
|Chaz Mostert
|Ford Mustang GT
|38:40.7103
|10
|34
|Truck Assist Racing
|Jack Le Brocq
|Chevrolet Camaro ZL1
|38:44.4800
|11
|20
|BP Ultimate Racing
|Scott Pye
|Chevrolet Camaro ZL1
|38:46.2670
|12
|8
|R&J Batteries Racing
|Andre Heimgartner
|Chevrolet Camaro ZL1
|38:47.5257
|13
|9
|Coca-Cola Racing by Erebus
|William Brown
|Chevrolet Camaro ZL1
|38:48.5005
|14
|4
|SCT Motorsport
|Jack Smith
|Chevrolet Camaro ZL1
|38:49.7281
|15
|31
|Nulon Racing
|James Golding
|Chevrolet Camaro ZL1
|38:50.8447
|16
|3
|CoolDrive Racing
|Todd Hazelwood
|Ford Mustang GT
|38:51.4384
|17
|56
|Tradie Racing
|Declan Fraser
|Ford Mustang GT
|38:51.9768
|18
|19
|Penrite Racing
|Matthew Payne
|Ford Mustang GT
|38:52.1524
|19
|35
|Truck Assist Racing
|Cameron Hill
|Chevrolet Camaro ZL1
|38:53.6992
|20
|26
|Penrite Racing
|David Reynolds
|Ford Mustang GT
|38:54.2596
|21
|96
|Pizza Hut Racing
|Macauley Jones
|Chevrolet Camaro ZL1
|38:55.4524
|22
|23
|Nulon Racing
|Tim Slade
|Chevrolet Camaro ZL1
|38:56.4230
|23
|14
|Middy’s Racing
|Bryce Fullwood
|Chevrolet Camaro ZL1
|38:56.5906
|24
|18
|Dewalt Racing
|Mark Winterbottom
|Chevrolet Camaro ZL1
|39:02.7589
|25
|88
|Red Bull Ampol Racing
|Broc Feeney
|Chevrolet Camaro ZL1
|39:07.2233
Join the discussion below in the Speedcafe.com comments section
Please note: Speedcafe.com reserves the right to remove any comment that does not follow the comment policy. For support, contact [email protected]