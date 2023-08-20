> News > Supercars

Results: 2023 Supercars OTR SuperSprint Race 22

By Speedcafe.com

Sunday 20th August, 2023 - 5:15pm

< Back

Complete results from Race 22 at Round 8 of the 2023 Repco Supercars Championship, the OTR SuperSprint from The Bend Motorsport Park.

Read the Race 22 report here.

Results: Race 22, OTR SuperSprint

Pos No Team/Sponsor Driver Vehicle Race Time
1 99 Coca-Cola Racing by Erebus Brodie Kostecki Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 38:20.9077
2 6 Monster  Energy  Racing Cameron Waters Ford Mustang GT 38:21.8545
3 55 Castrol  Racing Thomas Randle Ford Mustang GT 38:28.0747
4 2 Mobil  1  NTI  Racing Nick Percat Ford Mustang GT 38:31.1830
5 97 Red  Bull  Ampol  Racing Shane van Gisbergen Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 38:33.6219
6 17 Shell V-Power Racing Will Davison Ford Mustang GT 38:34.8146
7 11 Shell V-Power Racing Anton De Pasquale Ford Mustang GT 38:35.6722
8 5 Snowy River Caravans James Courtney Ford Mustang GT 38:38.3229
9 25 Mobil 1 Optus Racing Chaz Mostert Ford Mustang GT 38:40.7103
10 34 Truck Assist Racing Jack Le Brocq Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 38:44.4800
11 20 BP Ultimate  Racing Scott Pye Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 38:46.2670
12 8 R&J  Batteries  Racing Andre Heimgartner Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 38:47.5257
13 9 Coca-Cola Racing by Erebus William Brown Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 38:48.5005
14 4 SCT Motorsport Jack Smith Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 38:49.7281
15 31 Nulon Racing James Golding Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 38:50.8447
16 3 CoolDrive Racing Todd Hazelwood Ford Mustang GT 38:51.4384
17 56 Tradie Racing Declan Fraser Ford Mustang GT 38:51.9768
18 19 Penrite Racing Matthew Payne Ford Mustang GT 38:52.1524
19 35 Truck Assist Racing Cameron Hill Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 38:53.6992
20 26 Penrite Racing David Reynolds Ford Mustang GT 38:54.2596
21 96 Pizza Hut Racing Macauley Jones Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 38:55.4524
22 23 Nulon Racing Tim Slade Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 38:56.4230
23 14 Middy’s Racing Bryce Fullwood Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 38:56.5906
24 18 Dewalt Racing Mark Winterbottom Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 39:02.7589
25 88 Red Bull Ampol Racing Broc Feeney Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 39:07.2233

Join the discussion below in the Speedcafe.com comments section

Please note: Speedcafe.com reserves the right to remove any comment that does not follow the comment policy. For support, contact [email protected]