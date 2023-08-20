Results: 2023 Supercars OTR SuperSprint Race 21
Sunday 20th August, 2023 - 2:17pm
Complete results from Race 21 at Round 8 of the 2023 Repco Supercars Championship, the OTR SuperSprint from The Bend Motorsport Park.
Results: Race 21, OTR SuperSprint
|Pos
|No
|Team/Sponsor
|Driver
|Vehicle
|Race time
|1
|99
|Coca-Cola Racing
|Brodie Kostecki
|Chevrolet Camaro ZL1
|38:22.2099
|2
|55
|Castrol Racing
|Thomas Randle
|Ford Mustang GT
|38:23.2786
|3
|25
|Mobil 1 Optus Racing
|Chaz Mostert
|Ford Mustang GT
|38:24.9128
|4
|26
|Penrite Racing
|David Reynolds
|Ford Mustang GT
|38:25.8524
|5
|97
|Red Bull Ampol Racing
|Shane van Gisbergen
|Chevrolet Camaro ZL1
|38:28.7072
|6
|19
|Penrite Racing
|Matthew Payne
|Ford Mustang GT
|38:28.8959
|7
|11
|Shell V-Power Racing Team
|Anton De Pasquale
|Ford Mustang GT
|38:29.6557
|8
|14
|Middy’s Racing
|Bryce Fullwood
|Chevrolet Camaro ZL1
|38:33.0347
|9
|88
|Red Bull Ampol Racing
|Broc Feeney
|Chevrolet Camaro ZL1
|38:35.1119
|10
|8
|R&J Batteries Racing
|Andre Heimgartner
|Chevrolet Camaro ZL1
|38:35.6251
|11
|5
|Snowy River Racing
|James Courtney
|Ford Mustang GT
|38:36.8796
|12
|2
|Mobil 1 NTI Racing
|Nick Percat
|Ford Mustang GT
|38:38.4427
|13
|9
|Coca-Cola Racing by Erebus
|William Brown
|Chevrolet Camaro ZL1
|38:39.7312
|14
|56
|Tradie Racing
|Declan Fraser
|Ford Mustang GT
|38:40.2878
|15
|20
|bp Ultimate Racing
|Scott Pye
|Chevrolet Camaro ZL1
|38:40.9333
|16
|3
|CoolDrive Racing
|Todd Hazelwood
|Ford Mustang GT
|38:45.6978
|17
|18
|DEWALT Racing
|Mark Winterbottom
|Chevrolet Camaro ZL1
|38:47.0255
|18
|23
|Nulon Racing
|Tim Slade
|Chevrolet Camaro ZL1
|38:48.4902
|19
|96
|Pizza Hut Racing
|Macauley Jones
|Chevrolet Camaro ZL1
|38:49.0880
|20
|35
|Truck Assist Racing
|Cameron Hill
|Chevrolet Camaro ZL1
|38:49.3594
|21
|4
|SCT Motorsport
|Jack Smith
|Chevrolet Camaro ZL1
|38:50.5732
|22
|17
|Shell V-Power Racing Team
|Will Davison
|Ford Mustang GT
|39:03.8178
|23
|31
|Nulon Racing
|James Golding
|Chevrolet Camaro ZL1
|39:04.2609
|24
|6
|Monster Energy Racing
|Cameron Waters
|Ford Mustang GT
|40:06.3461
|25
|34
|Truck Assist Racing
|Jack Le Brocq
|Chevrolet Camaro ZL1
|38:30.3938
