> News > Supercars

Results: 2023 Supercars OTR SuperSprint Race 21

By Speedcafe.com

Sunday 20th August, 2023 - 2:17pm

< Back

Complete results from Race 21 at Round 8 of the 2023 Repco Supercars Championship, the OTR SuperSprint from The Bend Motorsport Park.

Read the session report here.

Results: Race 21, OTR SuperSprint

Pos No Team/Sponsor Driver Vehicle Race time
1 99 Coca-Cola  Racing Brodie Kostecki Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 38:22.2099
2 55 Castrol  Racing Thomas Randle Ford Mustang GT 38:23.2786
3 25 Mobil  1  Optus  Racing Chaz  Mostert Ford Mustang GT 38:24.9128
4 26 Penrite  Racing David  Reynolds Ford Mustang GT 38:25.8524
5 97 Red  Bull  Ampol  Racing Shane  van  Gisbergen Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 38:28.7072
6 19 Penrite  Racing Matthew  Payne Ford Mustang GT 38:28.8959
7 11 Shell  V-Power  Racing  Team Anton  De  Pasquale Ford Mustang GT 38:29.6557
8 14 Middy’s  Racing Bryce  Fullwood Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 38:33.0347
9 88 Red  Bull  Ampol  Racing Broc  Feeney Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 38:35.1119
10 8 R&J  Batteries  Racing Andre  Heimgartner Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 38:35.6251
11 5 Snowy  River  Racing James  Courtney Ford Mustang GT 38:36.8796
12 2 Mobil  1  NTI  Racing Nick  Percat Ford Mustang GT 38:38.4427
13 9 Coca-Cola  Racing  by  Erebus William  Brown Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 38:39.7312
14 56 Tradie  Racing Declan  Fraser Ford Mustang GT 38:40.2878
15 20 bp  Ultimate  Racing Scott  Pye Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 38:40.9333
16 3 CoolDrive  Racing Todd  Hazelwood Ford Mustang GT 38:45.6978
17 18 DEWALT  Racing Mark  Winterbottom Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 38:47.0255
18 23 Nulon  Racing Tim  Slade Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 38:48.4902
19 96 Pizza  Hut  Racing Macauley  Jones Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 38:49.0880
20 35 Truck  Assist  Racing Cameron  Hill Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 38:49.3594
21 4 SCT  Motorsport Jack  Smith Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 38:50.5732
22 17 Shell  V-Power  Racing  Team Will  Davison Ford Mustang GT 39:03.8178
23 31 Nulon  Racing James  Golding Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 39:04.2609
24 6 Monster  Energy  Racing Cameron  Waters Ford Mustang GT 40:06.3461
25 34 Truck  Assist  Racing Jack  Le  Brocq Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 38:30.3938

 

Join the discussion below in the Speedcafe.com comments section

Please note: Speedcafe.com reserves the right to remove any comment that does not follow the comment policy. For support, contact [email protected]