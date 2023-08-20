> Multimedia > Gallery
PHOTOS: Sunday at Supercars’ 2023 The Bend SuperSprint
Sunday 20th August, 2023 - 7:30pm
Images from Sunday at The Bend Motorsport Park – recently branded the Shell V-Power Motorsport Park – where Supercars turned on two qualifying sessions and Races 21 and 22 of the 2023 season.
Erebus Motorsport’s Brodie Kostecki was the first driver to win a race while leading the standings yesterday, and today took both races to record a clean sweep and extend his lead as he fights for his first Supercars title. Images: InSyde Media
