Norris gives high-praise to team-mate Piastri

Lando Norris has offered high praise to his McLaren team-mate Oscar Piastri for the way the Australian has started his Formula 1 career.

Piastri joined McLaren this year in place of Daniel Ricciardo following a high-profile battle over his services with Alpine last August.

He has proved a revelation, building on the promise that saw him win three junior categories in as many years en route to F1.

PIastri’s best result thus far is a second in the F1 Sprint at the Belgian Grand Prix, though was unlucky to miss out on a podium at the British Grand Prix.

But more than the results, the Melburnian has won admirers with how he goes about achieving them.

“Just very good,” Norris told Speedcafe when asked his thoughts on his team-mate.

“Very good guy.

“He’s come in and done a very good job as a rookie in his first season of Formula 1, not done any silly things, not made any silly mistakes. [He’s a] quick learner.

“I think he has a lot of what you need to be a Formula 1 driver, especially smart, clever.”

It’s not the first time Norris, himself only a year older than Piastri, has heaped praise on his team-mate.

Highly rated within the F1 paddock, the Englishman has said Piastri is pushing him “an insane amount”.

The pair have developed a good bond, with Piastri suggesting, of all the drivers on the grid, he is closest to Norris on a personal level.

It’s clear the respect between the pair is mutual.

“You can tell he’s been brought up in a good way, understanding way, of scenarios he’s in, where he works,” Norris observed.

“Good level of respect for everyone that he works with.

“Just a great guy, but I don’t need to say it.

“I think it’s clear that he’s very fast. He’s pretty good already in what he’s done so far in Formula 1, so he’s been a great addition to the team.”