Heinrich dominates TCM Race 3 at The Bend

Sunday 20th August, 2023 - 12:25pm

Heinrich was unchallenged once he’d won the battle through the first few corners. Image: InSyde Media

Joel Henrich has won the third and final Gulf Western Touring Car Masters race at The Bend, while second placed Ryan Hansford took the round.

Starting from pole, Heinrich blasted away from the field as Steven Johnson tried to run around the outside – but Heinrich had Hansford side-by-side with the Camaro for the first three corners, Heinrich prevailing to head the pack.

Johnson then fired down the inside of Hansford at Turn 6, as Fisher in fourth locked up and slid wide, dropping to seventh, as Cam Tilley went off in the Pacer to come under attack from a swarm of cars, including Bowe, who was all over the sixth-placed Valiant.

Johnson took second from Hansford, but the Torana driver came back at Johnson, making a clean move into Turn 1 at the start of Lap 3, with Marcus Zukanovic closing up on the Mustang to challenge for third.

Fisher, meanwhile, staged a comeback, dragging Bowe on the front straight who held him on the inside, before Fisher switched back and swept around the outside of Turn 1 to poach sixth place from Bowe.

Bowe then went off while all over the back of Fisher, losing time which enabled Tilley to close up – but the Rare Spares Torana held onto seventh.

Heinrich, meanwhile, was 4.1s ahead of Hansford on Lap 5, with 1.6s in front of Johnson.

Karanfilovski spun the #88 Mustang to all to 15th on the road,, while further back Trewin dove his HQ Monaro off the road to allow the XY Falcon of Adams past, then falling back to 12th behind the E30 BMW of Palmer on the final lap.

Palmer then went too deep into Turn 6 to allow Trewin’s Monaro back into 11th as the flag fell.

Fisher made an attempt on Buzadzic for fifth, but locked up into Turn 1 and fell back behind the Falcon to come home sixth.

Henrich was untouchable to win by 7.35s from Hansford, with Johnson third from Zukanovic.

Hansford, who won Race 1 on Saturday, took the round win in his #6 Torana.

Round 5 of the 2023 Gulf Western Oil Touring Car Masters will take place as part of the Supercheap Auto Bathurst International at Mount Panorama, Bathurst, on November 10-12.

Pos No Team/Sponsor Driver Vehicle Cap Race time
1 95 Daimler  Trucks  Adelaide/Ausblu Joel  Heinrich Chevrolet  Camaro  RS 5800 14:10.4112
2 6 Multispares  Racing Ryan  Hansford Holden  Torana  A9X 5000 14:17.7644
3 33 Tyrepower  NSW  /Toronto  Hotel Steven  Johnson  (NSW) Ford  Mustang  TransAm 5800 14:18.6565
4 71 Action  Motor  Industries Marcus  Zukanovic  (Vic) Ford  Falcon  XD 5800 14:23.8065
5 3 Western  General  Body  works Danny  Buzadzic  (Vic) Holden  Torana  A9X 6000 14:29.6802
6 15 Jesus  Racing Andrew  Fisher  (NSW) Holden  Torana  A9X 5800 14:30.7606
7 18 Rare  Spares  /Apex  Steel  /Mobil John  Bowe  (Vic) Holden  Torana  SL/R  5 5000 14:32.6097
8 60 Anglomoil  Superior  Lubricants Cameron  Tilley  (NSW) Valiant  Pacer 6000 14:34.4249
9 85 Daimler  Trucks  Adelaide/Ausblu Geoff  Fane  (Qld) Chevrolet  Camaro  SS 5800 14:56.5429
10 55 Bullet  Trailers  Racing John  Adams  (Vic) Ford  Falcon  XY  GT 5800 15:00.9201
11 77 SNB  Berryman  Racing Warren  Trewin  (Vic) Holden  HQ  Monaro 5810 15:05.5005
12 62 Palmers  Sales  and  Marketing Jason  Palmer  (SA) BMW  E30 3250 15:06.4234
13 88 TIFS  Third  Party  Logistics Tony  Karanfilovski  (NSW) Ford  Mustang  Trans  A 5800 15:11.9955
14 75 Williams  Outdoor Adam  Williams  (Tas) Holden  Torana 5000 15:13.0124
15 12 Depulu  Wheel  Reconditioners  Go Peter  Burnitt  (Qld) Holden  Torana  A9X 5000 15:16.1637
16 70 Hagen  Zerk Hagen  Zerk  (SA) Ford  XA  GT  Coupe 5800 15:39.8321
17 30 Chris  Meulengraaf Chris  Meulengraaf  (SA) Porsche  IROC 3600 15:48.1169
18 4 Northside  Taxis Allan  Hughes  (Qld) Holden  Torana 5000 16:01.8666

