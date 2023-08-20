Hedge takes third win and Carrera Cup lead at The Bend

The final Porsche race began with a massive first corner crash as Callum Hedge made it three from three for the weekend to take the championship lead.

Hedge started from pole, but actually lined up on the second row alongside Jackson Walls as the field complained that the start lights were not visible from the front row.

Hedge won the start, but Simon Fallon poached second from Walls around the outside momentarily – further back David Wall was involved in a massive incident that brought out the Safety Car.

Bayley Hall made light contact with Max Vidau, which came across to contact O’Keefe who was spun.

That saw David Wall squeezed by Ryder Quinn and Luke King, the result seeing Wall’s #38 launched dramatically into the air, as was Nick McBride who was also caught up.

Dylan O’Keeffe was out of the race in the #88, with heavy damage to David Wall’s entry as Chris Pither limed his Coca-Cola Porsche back to the pits – but five cars were out, with Davison, Quinn and not making past the first corner.

Luke King’s entry pitted under the Safety Car and went back out, managing to stay on the lead lap.

“To be honest I don’t know what started it … I think Dylan [O’Keeffe] was turned around … it is disappointing,” said Pither.

The incident was investigated, with the stewards deeming no action necessary.

None of the Am class competitors were involved, with Rodney Jane taking the lead from Sam Shahin in the brief green flag running.

The Safety Car period ended at the end of Lap 4 with eight laps left to run, risking a time-certain finish.

Hedge controlled the field – limited to 80km/h ahead of the restart – before the green flag was waved. Tander made a massive run up the inside of Hall – Tander almost on the grass along the front straight – nabbing sixth, with Hall mounting a dramatic if unsuccessful counter-attack.

Rodney Jane’s Am class lead evaporated with a spin to hand Shahin the Am class lead from Matt Belford and Stutterd.

Hedge led from Walls, Fallon and Vidau, with Pancione fifth ahead of Tander, before Pancione took fourth on the last few corners of Lap 5.

Hall kept taking bites at Tander but couldn’t unsettle the five-times Bathurst winner.

Walls stayed on the back of Hedge – officially 0.3s as on the final lap – flashing his headlights in the #11.

Wall then looked to make a pass at Turn 16, diving down the inside – hitting the inside kerb to tag Hedge and then spin, handing his championship rival the race win from Fallon and Vidau.

Pancione came home fourth from Tander, who staved off Hall.

Shahin held onto the Am class lead to take the win from Belford and Adrian Flack third.

Round 5 for the 2023 Porsche Paynter Dixon Carrera Cup Australia will be held at the Penrite Oil Sandown 500 on September 15-17.

2023 Porsche Paynter Dixon Carrera Cup Australia

Race 3 Sunday August 20