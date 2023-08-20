> News > National

Hedge takes third win and Carrera Cup lead at The Bend

By Speedcafe.com

Sunday 20th August, 2023 - 3:38pm

The Carrera Cup field started from the second row in order to see The Bend’s starting lights. Image: InSyde Media

The final Porsche race began with a massive first corner crash as Callum Hedge made it three from three for the weekend to take the championship lead.

Hedge started from pole, but actually lined up on the second row alongside Jackson Walls as the field complained that the start lights were not visible from the front row.

Hedge won the start, but Simon Fallon poached second from Walls around the outside momentarily – further back David Wall was involved in a massive incident that brought out the Safety Car.

Bayley Hall made light contact with Max Vidau, which came across to contact O’Keefe who was spun.

That saw David Wall squeezed by Ryder Quinn and Luke King, the result seeing Wall’s #38 launched dramatically into the air, as was Nick McBride who was also caught up.

Dylan O’Keeffe was out of the race in the #88, with heavy damage to David Wall’s entry as Chris Pither limed his Coca-Cola Porsche back to the pits – but five cars were out, with Davison, Quinn and not making past the first corner.

Luke King’s entry pitted under the Safety Car and went back out, managing to stay on the lead lap.

“To be honest I don’t know what started it … I think Dylan  [O’Keeffe] was turned around … it is disappointing,” said Pither.

The incident was investigated, with the stewards deeming no action necessary.

None of the Am class competitors were involved, with Rodney Jane taking the lead from Sam Shahin in the brief green flag running.

The Safety Car period ended at the end of Lap 4 with eight laps left to run, risking a time-certain finish.

Hedge controlled the field – limited to 80km/h ahead of the restart – before the green flag was waved. Tander made a massive run up the inside of Hall  – Tander almost on the grass along the front straight – nabbing sixth, with Hall mounting a dramatic if unsuccessful counter-attack.

Rodney Jane’s Am class lead evaporated with a spin to hand Shahin the Am class lead from Matt Belford and Stutterd.

Hedge led from Walls, Fallon and Vidau, with Pancione fifth ahead of Tander, before Pancione took fourth on the last few corners of Lap 5.

Hall kept taking bites at Tander but couldn’t unsettle the five-times Bathurst winner.

Walls stayed on the back of Hedge – officially 0.3s as on the final lap – flashing his headlights in the #11.

Wall then looked to make a pass at Turn 16, diving down the inside – hitting the inside kerb to tag Hedge and then spin, handing his championship rival the race win from Fallon and Vidau.

Pancione came home fourth from Tander, who staved off Hall.

Shahin held onto the Am class lead to take the win from Belford and Adrian Flack third.

Round 5 for the 2023 Porsche Paynter Dixon Carrera Cup Australia will be held at the Penrite Oil Sandown 500 on September 15-17.

2023 Porsche Paynter Dixon Carrera Cup Australia
Race 3 Sunday August 20

Pos No Team/Sponsor Driver Race Time
1 17 Team Porsche New Zealand/Earl Bamber Motorsport Callum Hedge  (Qld) 20:26.2699
2 777 Sonic/Bob Jane T-Marts Simon Fallon  (Vic) 20:27.9631
3 72 TekworkX Motorsport /Tyrepower Max Vidau  (SA) 20:28.3801
4 76 VCM Performance/HP Tuners Christian Pancione 20:29.5760
5 87 SP Tools Racing Garth Tander 20:30.1668
6 28 Hall Finance/Ins Solutions Bayley Hall  (Qld) 20:30.3984
7 999 Sonic/Bob Jane T-Marts  /PitBox Angelo Mouzouris  (Vic) 20:31.3238
8 992 Ranbuild Dale Wood  (Vic) 20:31.7515
9 5 TekworkX Motorsport Thomas Maxwell  (Vic) 20:32.4415
10 3 Porsche Centre Melbourne/BWT Fabian Coulthard  (NZ) 20:32.9763
11 8 Hallmarc/Team MPC Nick McBride  (Vic) 20:35.2529
12 11 Objective Racing Jackson Walls  (NSW) 20:35.7198
13 32 Porsche Centre Melbourne/BWT Courtney Prince  (Vic) 20:36.1840
14 13 The Bend Motorsport Park Sam Shahin  (SA) 20:38.4437
15 14 ID Land/Team MPC Matthew Belford  (Vic) 20:38.7681
16 20 AGAS National Adrian Flack  (Qld) 20:39.4683
17 23 TekworkX Motorsport Daniel Stutterd  (Vic) 20:41.5392
18 22 Dexion/RAM Motorsport Dean Cook  (Vic) 20:41.9416
19 2 Wall  Racing/Moutai Luke King  (NSW) 20:42.4898
20 77 Sonic/Bob Jane T-Marts Rodney Jane  (Vic) 20:43.6846
21 7 Miles Advisory Partners Tim Miles  (NSW) 20:46.2094
22 86 Wall Racing Drew Hall  (NSW) 20:48.3911
23 9 Hallmarc Marc Cini  (Vic) 20:54.4381
DNF 42 Coca-Cola Racing by EMA Chris Pither  (Vic) 3:11.4703
DNF 88 Dexion/RAM Motorsport Dylan O’Keeffe  (Vic)
DNF 38 Wall Racing David Wall  (NSW)
DNF 101 Local Legends Ryder Quinn  (Qld)
DNF 222 Scott Taylor Motorsport Alex Davison  (Qld)

