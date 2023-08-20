> News > National

Casha wins the 100th 86 Series race at The Bend

By Speedcafe.com

Sunday 20th August, 2023 - 2:59pm

Casha held off Burcher in a thrilling battle to win by 0.2s. Image: InSyde Media

Ryan Casha has won the 100th Toyota Gazoo Racing Australia 86 Series race in a thrilling last-lap battle with pole-sitter Cody Burcher.

Casha made the better start off the line but Burcher held on to lead from Casha and Fabian Coulthard, before Casha got by a Turn 6 as Coulthard looked to follow bit could not get past.

Casha led from Burcher by 0.3s and the same gap back to Coulthard as the field finished Lap 1, with cars off including Sherwell, who spun to be last on the road.

Ben Gomersall dived down the inside of Grove Junior Oscar Targett for 10th, the pair joined by WAU’s Morris-backed entry of Matt Hillyer.

Targett fended Gomersall off, while Max Geoghegan had made up seven places to be 17th by the start of Lap 3.

Jayden Waznek passed McGarry for 19th on Lap 3, while Casha maintained the lead but could not break free of Burcher, who was within 0.3s.

Coulthard, meanwhile, slipped back on Lap 3 – passed by Goodall and Race 1 winner Ryan Tomsett, with Tomsett then attacked by Coulthard who couldn’t quite pull off the move, Fabian chasing the 15-year-old through Turn 7 but still unable to make his way past.

Lap 5 saw Tomsett than pass Goodall into Turn 1, the pair battling – joined again by Coulthard – the latter passing Tomsett to take back fourth place.

Logan then took advantage to snatch fifth from Tomsett, as third-placed Reuben Goodall led the battle pack, with Casha and Burcher 3.9s up the road.

Goodall was passed by Coulthard at the start of Lap 6, with Tomsett following to pass Campbell Logan – Coulthard now third and Tomsett fourth.

Goodall was pushed off as Westbury made a late dive at Turn 6 and made contact with the #20, dropping to 10th, while Westbury sat sixth behind Logan.

Further back, Hillyer was in a tense battle with Goodall and LaDelle for eighth as the final lap began.

Turn 6 on the last lap saw Burcher make a late brake lunge on Casha but didn’t pull it off – but a mistake by Casha after he dropped the left rear off the track saw him correcting to hold on – but Burcher looked at Turn 13 and looked to have the move done but had not.

The pair drover side-by-side before Casha prevailed, Burcher trying around the outside of the penultimate corner but could not pass the 19-year-old for the win.

Casha extended his series points lead, with Burcher in second and Coulthard coming home third from Tomsett and Logan.

The fourth round of the 2023 Toyota Gazoo Racing Australia 86 Series takes place at the Penrite Oil Sandown 500 on September 15-17.

Pos No Team/Sponsor Driver Race Time
1 79 Attachment  Warehouse Ryan  Casha  (Qld) 16:00.7264
2 36 Awcon  Racing Cody  Burcher  (NSW) 16:00.9317
3 100 TOYOTA  GAZOO  Racing  Australia Fabian  Coulthard  (Qld) 16:03.5489
4 27 Ryan  Tomsett  Racing  /  Bondi  Ca Ryan  Tomsett  (NSW) 16:03.7551
5 37 AWC  /  Logan  Group Campbell  Logan  (Tas) 16:04.0068
6 4 Jack  Westbury  Racing Jack  Westbury  (Qld) 16:06.6040
7 31 Stinson  Family  Racing Brock  Stinson  (NSW) 16:06.7879
8 2 Morris  /  Walkinshaw  Andretti  U Matthew  Hillyer  (Vic) 16:09.3218
9 99 99motorsport Marcus  LaDelle  (NSW) 16:09.6771
10 118 Jarrod  Hughes  Motorsport  /  ACD Jarrod  Hughes  (Qld) 16:09.9241
11 35 UNIT  Racing Ben  Gomersall  (Qld) 16:11.3055
12 14 Shannons  Insurance  /  Penrite  O Clay  Richards  (Vic) 16:11.5352
13 20 Gtechniq  /  Sieders  Racing  Team Reuben  Goodall  (SA) 16:11.7676
14 22 Grove  Racing Oscar  Targett  (Qld) 16:13.3071
15 53 Just  Bathroomware  /  Tumbi  Tyre Max  Geoghegan  (NSW) 16:13.9493
16 57 Zuce  Tech  /  Alientech  /  Simply Ryan  Hadden  (Qld) 16:16.2025
17 23 Bloxsom  Team  Navy Lachlan  Bloxsom  (Qld) 16:16.3547
18 90 Team  CARMA Jayden  Wanzek  (SA) 16:16.8662
19 8 Jordan  Freestone  Racing Jordan  Freestone  (Qld) 16:22.7463
20 42 BF  Racing  /  Liquor  Legends Tom  Davies  (Qld) 16:22.8690
21 25 Mineco  /  Bradi  Owen  Racing Bradi  Owen  (Qld) 16:23.0231
22 10 Holdsworth  Motorsport James  Holdsworth  (Tas) 16:23.5903
23 86 TOYOTA  GAZOO  Racing  Australia Harry  Bates  (ACT) 16:24.1382
24 210 TekworkX  Motorsport Zoe  Woods  (Qld) 16:30.8211
25 15 Kaizen  Racing  /  Flowtek  Hydrau James  Wilkins  (Qld) 16:41.3195
26 21 JMG  Racing  /  On  The  Pace Rylan  Gray  (NSW) 16:44.1416
27 50 Alice  Buckley  Motorsport  /  ASP Alice  Buckley  (Qld) 17:03.2906
28 55 Nova  Air  &  Electrical Michael  Sherwell  (NSW) 17:05.7535
29 17 Mitchell  McGarry  Racing  /  Prof Mitchell  McGarry  (SA) 17:06.2438

