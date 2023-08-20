Binder extends Red Bull KTM contract

Brad Binder has extended his contract with Red Bull KTM until at least the end of the 2026 season.

The deal was confirmed at KTM’s home round of the MotoGP World Championship at the Red Bull Ring in Austria.

South African Binder is the first MotoGP rider officially with a deal in place beyond next season.

Binder won the Moto3 title with KTM in 2016 before making the move into Moto2 with the Austrian manufacturer.

The 28-year-old then sensationally clinched his first MotoGP victory and a breakthrough win in the premier class for KTM in only his third race at the Czech Grand Prix in 2020.

Binder won again at the Red Bull Ring in 2021 after remaining on slicks when most riders pitted for wet tyres after a late downpour.

He has also won two Sprint races this year in Argentina and Spain and will line up on the front row in third for the Austrian Grand Prix this weekend.

Reacting to his extended deal, Binder said: “A massive thank you to KTM and the management for trusting in me and for letting me be involved in this incredible program for a few more years.

“We are coming very close to what we want to achieve on the track, but I cannot say enough good things about the team and my crew.

“2015 and those first KTM races feel like a long time ago, but also time passes quickly and we’ve made some special memories.

“I know there is a lot more to come and cannot wait to build those stories. Thanks again.”

Red Bull KTM team manager Francesco Guidotti said Binder was an integral part of the manufacturer’s vision for the future.

“Brad is a rock of our team and it is great news that he will stay even longer with us,” he said.

“We’ve been building a relationship and a project for a long time now. He brings a winning spirit to our box but also stability and an important understanding of KTM.

“He is always an exciting rider to watch and a fantastic guy to work with. I want to thank him for his belief in us and for how we’ve pushed together to this point so far. There is still so much potential to come.”

KTM motorsports director Pit Beirer added: “Keeping Brad at the sharp point of our MotoGP program was a big priority for us.

“We love everything about this guy: he is an all-out racer and leaves everything on the track.

“Brad is a valued part of the family and his character and the way he is around the box, the fans and the company makes him the ideal ambassador for us.

“We’ve already achieved and experienced so much together, and it makes us very proud that he wants to continue on our RC16 and stay in orange.

“We couldn’t be happier to put that #33 bike in the box for a few more years to come.”

Binder was joined in the team this year by Aussie Jack Miller.

KTM has five contracted riders for 2024, with Pedro Acosta confirmed to be making the move up from Moto2, but only four RC16 machines currently available.

Miller has a factory seat confirmed for 2024 while Tech3 riders Pol Espargaro and Augusto Fernandez say they have deals in place for next year.