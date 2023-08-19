Zarco linked to Honda move

Johann Zarco says he will be able to choose whether to stay at Pramac Ducati for 2024 or take up a reported lucrative offer to join LCR Honda.

The French rider made the comments at the Austrian MotoGP, which is hosting round 10 of the championship at the Red Bull Ring this weekend.

Zarco’s seat in the Pramac team was understood to be under threat next season, with Italian Marco Bezzecchi linked to the 2024-spec Desmosedici.

Championship challenger Bezzecchi, fastest in practice in Austria on Friday, was reported to have the option of staying on a 2023 Ducati in Valentino Rossi’s team or making the move to Pramac.

However, speaking at the Austrian Grand Prix, Zarco suggested he could stay where he is at rather than switching to a Honda RCV at LCR, even if he claims he is ‘wanted’ more by the Japanese manufacturer.

“Honda seem to want me more than Ducati do,” said Zarco.

“But also, Ducati is performing well with a great bike, so I could also make this choice in order to keep fighting at the top.”

At Silverstone for the previous MotoGP round two weeks ago, Zarco welcomed the interest from Honda and said it was something he would think about.

“It’s good to have the interest of Honda,” said the 33-year-old.

“Clearly, it’s nice to have this kind of brand interested, even if they’re struggling. We have to think about this.”

The vacancy at LCR Honda became available after Texas winner Alex Rins signed with Yamaha for 2024, replacing Franco Morbidelli in the factory squad alongside Fabio Quartararo.