> News > National

Tomsett takes maiden 86 Series win at The Bend

By Speedcafe.com

Saturday 19th August, 2023 - 3:47pm

< Back

Tomsett lost the start from pole, but fought back to take the Race 1 win. Image: InSyde Media

Fifteen-year-old Ryan Tomsett has converted his first 86 Series pole into a hard-fought win after being swallowed up off the start of Race 1 at The Bend.

Tomsett was beaten by Jayden Wanzek who led from Matt Hillyer into Turn 1,  with Ryan Chasha taking a spot to fifth.

Fabian Coulthard – making a series cameo – was up four spots to fourth, charging through as Hillyer fell to sixth place in the opening lap battle after dropping his wheels in the dirt and having to hang on to the #2 Toyota.

Wanzek led the field across the line after Lap 1 from Tomsett – who grabbed P2 back – with Casha, Cody Burcher then Coulthard as a last corner battle shook up the field.

As much as five-wide into Turn 1 on the second lap further down the order saw dust flying, with Ryan Hadden the biggest mover in the field in 16th from 24th on the grid.

On Lap 3, Tomsett dived down the inside of Wanzek at Turn 1 to take the lead, the pole-sitter recovering after the opening lap mugging.

Casha was third, from Burcher, who’d taken Coulthard for fourth, with Hiller in sixth. Brock Stinson shortly took that spot from Hillyer, as Clay Richards made his way through the field – P22 on Lap 3 from 31st on the grid.

The massive battle pack for sixth led by Stinson and Hillyer was still on, with Stinson forcing Hillyer on the outside at Turn 3 before the Formula Ford leader was given a nudge from Hughes.

Jack Westbury was all over Hillyer, who had Reuben Goodall and Jarrod Hughes battling which give Stinson in P6 the chance to break free of the battle by several car lengths.

A spinning James Holdsworth dropped to the rear of the field and was lucky not to be collected.

Tomsett up front broke Declan Fraser’s 86 Series lap record on Lap 4, leading by 0.3137s to Wanzek, with Casha holding on in third.

Lap 6 and Hadden had now progressed to 10th with Clay Richards now the biggest mover – up 14 positions to P18 – as he passed Oscar Targett.

Fabian Coulthard had settled into fifth place in #100, well clear of Goodall who continued to head the fight for sixth from Stinson and Hillyer.

The final lap saw Burcher pull alongside third-placed Casha after the #79 made an error at the last corner, enabling Burcher to take the inside line to make the move into Turn 1.

Coulthard gained ground on the pair as the battled, but not close enough to mount a proper attack, finishing fourth.

Tomsett inched out his lead, having set a 2:15.7313 – the fastest lap of the race – to lead by 1.1sec which would be his margin at the chequered flag, with runner-up Wanzek recording his first podium from Burcher – who narrowed the points gap to Casha.

Race 2 of the Toyota Gazoo Racing Series Australia takes place at 08:30 local/09:00 AEST Sunday August 20.

2023 Toyota Gazoo Racing Australia 86 Series Round 3
Race 1 Saturday August 19

Pos No Team Driver Vehicle Race time
1 27 Ryan  Tomsett  Racing Ryan  Tomsett  (NSW) Toyota 86 16:03.1449
2 90 Team  CARMA Jayden  Wanzek  (SA) Toyota 86 16:04.2541
3 36 Awcon  Racing Cody  Burcher  (NSW) Toyota 86 16:04.7628
4 79 Attachment  Warehouse  Racing Ryan  Casha  (Qld) Toyota 86 16:05.3444
5 100 Toyota Gazoo  Racing  Australia Fabian  Coulthard  (Qld) Toyota 86 16:05.9967
6 20 Gtechniq  /  Sieders  Racing  Team Reuben  Goodall  (SA) Toyota 86 16:11.4000
7 31 Stinson  Family  Racing Brock  Stinson  (NSW) Toyota 86 16:11.8911
8 2 Morris/Walkinshaw Andretti United Matthew  Hillyer  (Vic) Toyota 86 16:13.5305
9 4 Jack Westbury Racing Jack  Westbury  (Qld) Toyota 86 16:16.8747
10 35 UNIT Racing Ben  Gomersall  (Qld) Toyota 86 16:18.4212
11 99 99Motorsport Marcus  LaDelle  (NSW) Toyota 86 16:18.5089
12 118 Jarrod  Hughes  Motorsport /ACD Jarrod  Hughes  (Qld) Toyota 86 16:18.6764
13 37 AWC/ Logan Group Campbell  Logan  (Tas) Toyota 86 16:19.2879
14 57 Zuce Tech/Alientech/ Simply Ryan  Hadden  (Qld) Toyota 86 16:21.2885
15 53 Just  Bathroomware/ Tumbi Tyre Max  Geoghegan  (NSW) Toyota 86 16:21.5538
16 23 Bloxsom Team Navy Lachlan  Bloxsom  (Qld) Toyota 86 16:21.8391
17 14 Shannons Insurance/ Penrite Clay  Richards  (Vic) Toyota 86 16:22.2990
18 42 BF Racing/Liquor  Legends Tom  Davies  (Qld) Toyota 86 16:24.1023
19 22 Grove Racing Oscar  Targett  (Qld) Toyota 86 16:24.1596
20 21 JMG Racing/On The Pace Rylan  Gray  (NSW) Toyota 86 16:27.0051
21 45 Total Parts Plus Hayden  Hume  (Qld) Toyota 86 16:27.2539
22 50 Alice Buckley  Motorsport/ASP Alice  Buckley  (Qld) Toyota 86 16:28.5132
23 15 Kaizen Racing/  Flowtek Hydraulics James  Wilkins  (Qld) Toyota 86 16:29.5196
24 97 Designer Living  Kitchens Cooper  Barnes  (NSW) Toyota 86 16:29.7632
25 17 Mitchell McGarry  Racing/Prof Mitchell  McGarry  (SA) Toyota 86 16:30.2273
26 8 Jordan Freestone Racing Jordan  Freestone  (Qld) Toyota 86 16:30.6834
27 86 Toyota Gazoo Racing  Australia Harry  Bates  (ACT) Toyota 86 16:31.0083
28 25 Mineco/Bradi  Owen  Racing Bradi  Owen  (Qld) Toyota 86 16:31.3751
29 55 Nova Air and Electrical Michael  Sherwell  (NSW) Toyota 86 16:36.6400

Join the discussion below in the Speedcafe.com comments section

Please note: Speedcafe.com reserves the right to remove any comment that does not follow the comment policy. For support, contact [email protected]