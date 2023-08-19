Tomsett takes 86 Series pole with record lap at The Bend

Ryan Tomsett has taken his first pole position at Round 3 of the 2023 Toyota Gazoo Racing Australia Series at The Bend Motorsport Park.

Fifteen-year-old Tomsett was the only driver in the 2:14s to set the fastest 86 Series lap in securing pole for today’s Race 1.

In overcast conditions at the South Australian circuit – the first time the 86 Series has been at The Bend since 2018 – the 25-car field had few chances for a clean lap in the 20-minute session, given the length of the lap.

At the 15 min mark, Lachlan Bloxsom had a wild moment after running wide on the exit of the final corner as Hillyer posted a 2:15.1171 for P1, before Ryan Tomsett set the fastest lap ever around The Bend to top the timesheets with a 2:14.8220.

Behind them was Wanzek, Burcher and Stinson, with points leader Ryan Casha sixth fastest with a 2:15.3535.

Logan, who starts the weekend second in the points standings, showed pace in the first sector – but could only manage eighth-best (2:15.4975) as the Dunlop control tyre seemed to drop away later in the lap.

Tomsett set faster early sectors on his second hot-lap to post a 2:15.0351 – still enough for pole but couldn’t quite replicated the pace of his earlier lap in the #27 entry.

Guest driver Fabian Coulthard – who also took part in the series at Sandown in 2022 – moved into eighth after his first run with a 2:15.4912.

At the mid-session lull, Tomsett’s 2:14.8220 was still the fastest from Wanzek (2:15.1014), Hillyer, Burcher, Stinson, Casha, Hughes, Coulthard, Logan and Goodall in tenth.

Tomsett did not come back out as the session wound down – given each competitor in the 86 Series runs a single set of tyres for the weekend – but remained unbeaten, with the Top 10 also remaining in the same order.

Alice Buckley, who scored a clean sweep in the 86 Scholarship Series at Queensland Raceway last weekend, ended the session in P16 with a 2:15.7099.

Race 1 starts at 14:50 local time/15:20 AEST this afternoon.