Tomsett takes 86 Series pole with record lap at The Bend

By Speedcafe.com

Saturday 19th August, 2023 - 10:04am

Tomsett set the fastest 86 Series lap ever around The Bend. Image: InSyde Media

Ryan Tomsett has taken his first pole position at Round 3 of the 2023 Toyota Gazoo Racing Australia Series at The Bend Motorsport Park.

Fifteen-year-old Tomsett was the only driver in the 2:14s to set the fastest 86 Series lap in securing pole for today’s Race 1.

In overcast conditions at the South Australian circuit – the first time the 86 Series has been at The Bend since 2018 – the 25-car field had few chances for a clean lap in the 20-minute session, given the length of the lap.

At the 15 min mark, Lachlan Bloxsom had a wild moment after running wide on the exit of the final corner as Hillyer posted a 2:15.1171 for P1, before Ryan Tomsett set the fastest lap ever around The Bend to top the timesheets with a 2:14.8220.

Behind them was Wanzek, Burcher and Stinson, with points leader Ryan Casha sixth fastest with a 2:15.3535.

Logan, who starts the weekend second in the points standings, showed pace in the first sector – but could only manage eighth-best (2:15.4975) as the Dunlop control tyre seemed to drop away later in the lap.

Tomsett set faster early sectors on his second hot-lap to post a 2:15.0351 – still enough for pole but couldn’t quite replicated the pace of his earlier lap in the #27 entry.

Guest driver Fabian Coulthard – who also took part in the series at Sandown in 2022 – moved into eighth after his first run with a 2:15.4912.

At the mid-session lull, Tomsett’s 2:14.8220 was still the fastest from Wanzek (2:15.1014), Hillyer, Burcher, Stinson, Casha, Hughes, Coulthard, Logan and Goodall in tenth.

Tomsett did not come back out as the session wound down – given each competitor in the 86 Series runs a single set of tyres for the weekend – but remained unbeaten, with the Top 10 also remaining in the same order.

Alice Buckley, who scored a clean sweep in the 86 Scholarship Series at Queensland Raceway last weekend, ended the session in P16 with a 2:15.7099.

Race 1 starts at 14:50 local time/15:20 AEST this afternoon.

2023 Toyota GAZOO Racing Australia 86 Series – Qualifying
Saturday August 19

1 27 Ryan  Tomsett  Racing Ryan  Tomsett  (NSW) Toyota 86 2:14.8220*
2 90 Team  CARMA Jayden  Wanzek  (SA) Toyota 86 2:15.1014 0:00.2794
3 2 Morris  /  Walkinshaw Matthew  Hillyer  (Vic) Toyota 86 2:15.1171 0:00.2951
4 36 Awcon  Racing Cody  Burcher  (NSW) Toyota 86 2:15.1826 0:00.3606
5 31 Stinson  Family  Racing Brock  Stinson  (NSW) Toyota 86 2:15.2788 0:00.4568
6 79 Attachment  Warehouse  Racing Ryan  Casha  (Qld) Toyota 86 2:15.3535 0:00.5315
7 118 Jarrod  Hughes  Motorsport  /  ACD Jarrod  Hughes  (Qld) Toyota 86 2:15.3643 0:00.5423
8 100 TOYOTA  GAZOO  Racing  Australia Fabian  Coulthard  (Qld) Toyota 86 2:15.4912 0:00.6692
9 37 AWC  /  Logan  Group Campbell  Logan  (Tas) Toyota 86 2:15.4975 0:00.6755
10 20 Gtechniq  /  Sieders  Racing  Team Reuben  Goodall  (SA) Toyota 86 2:15.4985 0:00.6765
11 99 99motorsport Marcus  LaDelle  (NSW) Toyota 86 2:15.5217 0:00.6997
12 35 UNIT  Racing Ben  Gomersall  (Qld) Toyota 86 2:15.6359 0:00.8139
13 10 Holdsworth  Motorsport James  Holdsworth  (Tas) Toyota 86 2:15.6410 0:00.8190
14 23 Bloxsom  Team  Navy Lachlan  Bloxsom  (Qld) Toyota 86 2:15.6586 0:00.8366
15 25 Mineco  /  Bradi  Owen  Racing Bradi  Owen  (Qld) Toyota 86 2:15.7075 0:00.8855
16 50 Alice  Buckley  Motorsport  /  ASP Alice  Buckley  (Qld) Toyota 86 2:15.7098 0:00.8878
17 15 Kaizen  Racing  /  Flowtek  Hydrau James  Wilkins  (Qld) Toyota 86 2:15.7866 0:00.9646
18 53 Just  Bathroomware  /  Tumbi  Tyre Max  Geoghegan  (NSW) Toyota 86 2:15.7964 0:00.9744
19 4 Jack  Westbury  Racing Jack  Westbury  (Qld) Toyota 86 2:15.8433 0:01.0213
20 22 Grove  Racing Oscar  Targett  (Qld) Toyota 86 2:15.8805 0:01.0585
21 86 TOYOTA  GAZOO  Racing  Australia Harry  Bates  (ACT) Toyota 86 2:15.8865 0:01.0645
22 42 BF  Racing  /  Liquor  Legends Tom  Davies  (Qld) Toyota 86 2:16.0853 0:01.2633
23 21 JMG  Racing  /  On  The  Pace Rylan  Gray  (NSW) Toyota 86 2:16.1900 0:01.3680
24 57 Zuce  Tech  /  Alientech  /  Simply Ryan  Hadden  (Qld) Toyota 86 2:16.1922 0:01.3702
25 45 Total  Parts  Plus Hayden  Hume  (Qld) Toyota 86 2:16.4120 0:01.5900
26 8 Jordan  Freestone  Racing Jordan  Freestone  (Qld) Toyota 86 2:16.5035 0:01.6815
27 17 Mitchell  McGarry  Racing  /  Prof Mitchell  McGarry  (SA) Toyota 86 2:16.5331 0:01.7111
28 97 Designer  Living  Kitchens Cooper  Barnes  (NSW) Toyota 86 2:16.6411 0:01.8191
29 55 Nova  Air  &  Electrical Michael  Sherwell  (NSW) Toyota 86 2:17.1903 0:02.3683
30 210 TekworkX Motorsport Zoe Woods  (NSW) Toyota 86 02:17.3 0:03.4611
31 14 Shannons Insurance/Penrite Clay Richards (VIC) Toyota 86 02:18.8 0:03.9556

