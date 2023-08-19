Tomsett takes 86 Series pole with record lap at The Bend
Saturday 19th August, 2023 - 10:04am
Ryan Tomsett has taken his first pole position at Round 3 of the 2023 Toyota Gazoo Racing Australia Series at The Bend Motorsport Park.
Fifteen-year-old Tomsett was the only driver in the 2:14s to set the fastest 86 Series lap in securing pole for today’s Race 1.
In overcast conditions at the South Australian circuit – the first time the 86 Series has been at The Bend since 2018 – the 25-car field had few chances for a clean lap in the 20-minute session, given the length of the lap.
At the 15 min mark, Lachlan Bloxsom had a wild moment after running wide on the exit of the final corner as Hillyer posted a 2:15.1171 for P1, before Ryan Tomsett set the fastest lap ever around The Bend to top the timesheets with a 2:14.8220.
Behind them was Wanzek, Burcher and Stinson, with points leader Ryan Casha sixth fastest with a 2:15.3535.
Logan, who starts the weekend second in the points standings, showed pace in the first sector – but could only manage eighth-best (2:15.4975) as the Dunlop control tyre seemed to drop away later in the lap.
Tomsett set faster early sectors on his second hot-lap to post a 2:15.0351 – still enough for pole but couldn’t quite replicated the pace of his earlier lap in the #27 entry.
Guest driver Fabian Coulthard – who also took part in the series at Sandown in 2022 – moved into eighth after his first run with a 2:15.4912.
At the mid-session lull, Tomsett’s 2:14.8220 was still the fastest from Wanzek (2:15.1014), Hillyer, Burcher, Stinson, Casha, Hughes, Coulthard, Logan and Goodall in tenth.
Tomsett did not come back out as the session wound down – given each competitor in the 86 Series runs a single set of tyres for the weekend – but remained unbeaten, with the Top 10 also remaining in the same order.
Alice Buckley, who scored a clean sweep in the 86 Scholarship Series at Queensland Raceway last weekend, ended the session in P16 with a 2:15.7099.
Race 1 starts at 14:50 local time/15:20 AEST this afternoon.
2023 Toyota GAZOO Racing Australia 86 Series – Qualifying
Saturday August 19
|1
|27
|Ryan Tomsett Racing
|Ryan Tomsett (NSW)
|Toyota 86
|2:14.8220*
|2
|90
|Team CARMA
|Jayden Wanzek (SA)
|Toyota 86
|2:15.1014
|0:00.2794
|3
|2
|Morris / Walkinshaw
|Matthew Hillyer (Vic)
|Toyota 86
|2:15.1171
|0:00.2951
|4
|36
|Awcon Racing
|Cody Burcher (NSW)
|Toyota 86
|2:15.1826
|0:00.3606
|5
|31
|Stinson Family Racing
|Brock Stinson (NSW)
|Toyota 86
|2:15.2788
|0:00.4568
|6
|79
|Attachment Warehouse Racing
|Ryan Casha (Qld)
|Toyota 86
|2:15.3535
|0:00.5315
|7
|118
|Jarrod Hughes Motorsport / ACD
|Jarrod Hughes (Qld)
|Toyota 86
|2:15.3643
|0:00.5423
|8
|100
|TOYOTA GAZOO Racing Australia
|Fabian Coulthard (Qld)
|Toyota 86
|2:15.4912
|0:00.6692
|9
|37
|AWC / Logan Group
|Campbell Logan (Tas)
|Toyota 86
|2:15.4975
|0:00.6755
|10
|20
|Gtechniq / Sieders Racing Team
|Reuben Goodall (SA)
|Toyota 86
|2:15.4985
|0:00.6765
|11
|99
|99motorsport
|Marcus LaDelle (NSW)
|Toyota 86
|2:15.5217
|0:00.6997
|12
|35
|UNIT Racing
|Ben Gomersall (Qld)
|Toyota 86
|2:15.6359
|0:00.8139
|13
|10
|Holdsworth Motorsport
|James Holdsworth (Tas)
|Toyota 86
|2:15.6410
|0:00.8190
|14
|23
|Bloxsom Team Navy
|Lachlan Bloxsom (Qld)
|Toyota 86
|2:15.6586
|0:00.8366
|15
|25
|Mineco / Bradi Owen Racing
|Bradi Owen (Qld)
|Toyota 86
|2:15.7075
|0:00.8855
|16
|50
|Alice Buckley Motorsport / ASP
|Alice Buckley (Qld)
|Toyota 86
|2:15.7098
|0:00.8878
|17
|15
|Kaizen Racing / Flowtek Hydrau
|James Wilkins (Qld)
|Toyota 86
|2:15.7866
|0:00.9646
|18
|53
|Just Bathroomware / Tumbi Tyre
|Max Geoghegan (NSW)
|Toyota 86
|2:15.7964
|0:00.9744
|19
|4
|Jack Westbury Racing
|Jack Westbury (Qld)
|Toyota 86
|2:15.8433
|0:01.0213
|20
|22
|Grove Racing
|Oscar Targett (Qld)
|Toyota 86
|2:15.8805
|0:01.0585
|21
|86
|TOYOTA GAZOO Racing Australia
|Harry Bates (ACT)
|Toyota 86
|2:15.8865
|0:01.0645
|22
|42
|BF Racing / Liquor Legends
|Tom Davies (Qld)
|Toyota 86
|2:16.0853
|0:01.2633
|23
|21
|JMG Racing / On The Pace
|Rylan Gray (NSW)
|Toyota 86
|2:16.1900
|0:01.3680
|24
|57
|Zuce Tech / Alientech / Simply
|Ryan Hadden (Qld)
|Toyota 86
|2:16.1922
|0:01.3702
|25
|45
|Total Parts Plus
|Hayden Hume (Qld)
|Toyota 86
|2:16.4120
|0:01.5900
|26
|8
|Jordan Freestone Racing
|Jordan Freestone (Qld)
|Toyota 86
|2:16.5035
|0:01.6815
|27
|17
|Mitchell McGarry Racing / Prof
|Mitchell McGarry (SA)
|Toyota 86
|2:16.5331
|0:01.7111
|28
|97
|Designer Living Kitchens
|Cooper Barnes (NSW)
|Toyota 86
|2:16.6411
|0:01.8191
|29
|55
|Nova Air & Electrical
|Michael Sherwell (NSW)
|Toyota 86
|2:17.1903
|0:02.3683
|30
|210
|TekworkX Motorsport
|Zoe Woods (NSW)
|Toyota 86
|02:17.3
|0:03.4611
|31
|14
|Shannons Insurance/Penrite
|Clay Richards (VIC)
|Toyota 86
|02:18.8
|0:03.9556
