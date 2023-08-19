Results: 2023 Supercars The Bend Practice 2
Saturday 19th August, 2023 - 12:59pm
Complete results from Supercars Practice 2 at the 2023 OTR SuperSprint, Round 8 of the 2023 Repco Supercars Championship, from The Bend Motorsport Park in South Australia.
|1
|88
|Red Bull Ampol Racing
|Broc Feeney
|Chevrolet Camaro ZL1
|1:49.9907
|2
|55
|Castrol Racing
|Thomas Randle
|Ford Mustang GT
|1:50.2977
|0:00.3070
|3
|25
|Mobil 1 Optus Racing
|Chaz Mostert
|Ford Mustang GT
|1:50.3474
|0:00.3567
|4
|11
|Shell V-Power Racing
|Anton De Pasquale
|Ford Mustang GT
|1:50.5155
|0:00.5248
|5
|26
|Penrite Racing
|David Reynolds
|Ford Mustang GT
|1:50.5298
|0:00.5391
|6
|9
|Coca-Cola Racing by Erebus
|William Brown
|Chevrolet Camaro ZL1
|1:50.5726
|0:00.5819
|7
|6
|Monster Energy Racing
|Cameron Waters
|Ford Mustang GT
|1:50.6358
|0:00.6451
|8
|8
|R&J Batteries Racing
|Andre Heimgartner
|Chevrolet Camaro ZL1
|1:50.6481
|0:00.6574
|9
|19
|Penrite Racing
|Matthew Payne
|Ford Mustang GT
|1:50.7481
|0:00.7574
|10
|17
|Shell V-Power Racing
|Will Davison
|Ford Mustang GT
|1:50.8035
|0:00.8128
|11
|35
|Truck Assist Racing
|Cameron Hill
|Chevrolet Camaro ZL1
|1:50.8433
|0:00.8526
|12
|99
|Coca-Cola Racing
|Brodie Kostecki
|Chevrolet Camaro ZL1
|1:50.8485
|0:00.8578
|13
|3
|CoolDrive Racing
|Todd Hazelwood
|Ford Mustang GT
|1:50.8579
|0:00.8672
|14
|23
|Nulon Racing
|Tim Slade
|Chevrolet Camaro ZL1
|1:50.8916
|0:00.9009
|15
|34
|Truck Assist Racing
|Jack Le Brocq
|Chevrolet Camaro ZL1
|1:50.8960
|0:00.9053
|16
|31
|Nulon Racing
|James Golding
|Chevrolet Camaro ZL1
|1:50.9016
|0:00.9109
|17
|56
|Tradie Racing
|Declan Fraser
|Ford Mustang GT
|1:51.0930
|0:01.1023
|18
|96
|Pizza Hut Racing
|Macauley Jones
|Chevrolet Camaro ZL1
|1:51.2548
|0:01.2641
|19
|14
|Middy’s Racing
|Bryce Fullwood
|Chevrolet Camaro ZL1
|1:51.2563
|0:01.2656
|20
|2
|Mobil 1 NTI Racing
|Nick Percat
|Ford Mustang GT
|1:51.3364
|0:01.3457
|21
|18
|DeWalt Racing
|Mark Winterbottom
|Chevrolet Camaro ZL1
|1:51.3554
|0:01.3647
|22
|20
|BP Ultimate Racing
|Scott Pye
|Chevrolet Camaro ZL1
|1:51.4521
|0:01.4614
|23
|4
|SCT Motorsport
|Jack Smith
|Chevrolet Camaro ZL1
|1:51.4526
|0:01.4619
|24
|97
|Red Bull Ampol Racing
|Shane van Gisbergen
|Chevrolet Camaro ZL1
|1:52.0714
|0:02.0807
|25
|5
|Snowy River Racing
|James Courtney
|Ford Mustang GT
|no time
