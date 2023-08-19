> News > Supercars

Results: 2023 Supercars The Bend Practice 2

By Speedcafe.com

Saturday 19th August, 2023 - 12:59pm

Complete results from Supercars Practice 2 at the 2023 OTR SuperSprint, Round 8 of the 2023 Repco Supercars Championship, from The Bend Motorsport Park in South Australia.

1 88 Red  Bull  Ampol  Racing Broc  Feeney Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 1:49.9907
2 55 Castrol  Racing Thomas  Randle Ford Mustang GT 1:50.2977 0:00.3070
3 25 Mobil  1  Optus  Racing Chaz  Mostert Ford Mustang GT 1:50.3474 0:00.3567
4 11 Shell  V-Power  Racing Anton  De  Pasquale Ford Mustang GT 1:50.5155 0:00.5248
5 26 Penrite  Racing David  Reynolds Ford Mustang GT 1:50.5298 0:00.5391
6 9 Coca-Cola  Racing  by  Erebus William  Brown Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 1:50.5726 0:00.5819
7 6 Monster  Energy  Racing Cameron  Waters Ford Mustang GT 1:50.6358 0:00.6451
8 8 R&J  Batteries  Racing Andre  Heimgartner Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 1:50.6481 0:00.6574
9 19 Penrite  Racing Matthew  Payne Ford Mustang GT 1:50.7481 0:00.7574
10 17 Shell  V-Power  Racing Will  Davison Ford Mustang GT 1:50.8035 0:00.8128
11 35 Truck  Assist  Racing Cameron  Hill Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 1:50.8433 0:00.8526
12 99 Coca-Cola  Racing Brodie  Kostecki Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 1:50.8485 0:00.8578
13 3 CoolDrive  Racing Todd Hazelwood Ford Mustang GT 1:50.8579 0:00.8672
14 23 Nulon  Racing Tim Slade Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 1:50.8916 0:00.9009
15 34 Truck  Assist  Racing Jack Le Brocq Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 1:50.8960 0:00.9053
16 31 Nulon  Racing James Golding Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 1:50.9016 0:00.9109
17 56 Tradie  Racing Declan Fraser Ford Mustang GT 1:51.0930 0:01.1023
18 96 Pizza  Hut  Racing Macauley Jones Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 1:51.2548 0:01.2641
19 14 Middy’s  Racing Bryce Fullwood Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 1:51.2563 0:01.2656
20 2 Mobil  1  NTI  Racing Nick Percat Ford Mustang GT 1:51.3364 0:01.3457
21 18 DeWalt Racing Mark Winterbottom Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 1:51.3554 0:01.3647
22 20 BP  Ultimate  Racing Scott Pye Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 1:51.4521 0:01.4614
23 4 SCT  Motorsport Jack Smith Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 1:51.4526 0:01.4619
24 97 Red  Bull  Ampol  Racing Shane van Gisbergen Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 1:52.0714 0:02.0807
25 5 Snowy  River  Racing James Courtney Ford Mustang GT no time

 

