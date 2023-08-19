> News > Supercars

Results: 2023 Supercars The Bend Practice 1

By Speedcafe.com

Saturday 19th August, 2023 - 11:03am

Complete results from Supercars Practice 1 at the 2023 OTR SuperSprint, Round 8 of the 2023 Repco Supercars Championship, from The Bend Motorsport Park in South Australia.

Read the session report here.

1 55 Castrol  Racing Thomas  Randle Ford Mustang GT 1:50.8386
2 19 Penrite  Racing Matthew  Payne Ford Mustang GT 1:50.9181 0:00.0795
3 17 Shell  V-Power  Racing Will  Davison Ford Mustang GT 1:51.0667 0:00.2281
4 6 Monster  Energy  Racing Cameron  Waters Ford Mustang GT 1:51.1212 0:00.2826
5 11 Shell  V-Power  Racing  Team Anton  De  Pasquale Ford Mustang GT 1:51.3244 0:00.4858
6 88 Red  Bull  Ampol  Racing Broc  Feeney Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 1:51.3256 0:00.4870
7 5 Snowy  River  Racing James  Courtney Ford Mustang GT 1:51.4924 0:00.6538
8 8 R&J  Batteries  Racing Andre  Heimgartner Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 1:51.6277 0:00.7891
9 99 Coca-Cola  Racing  by  Erebus Brodie  Kostecki Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 1:51.6863 0:00.8477
10 26 Penrite  Racing David  Reynolds Ford Mustang GT 1:51.6938 0:00.8552
11 9 Coca-Cola  Racing  by  Erebus William  Brown Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 1:51.7060 0:00.8674
12 34 Truck  Assist  Racing Jack  Le  Brocq Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 1:51.7553 0:00.9167
13 14 Middy’s  Racing Bryce  Fullwood Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 1:51.8058 0:00.9672
14 23 Nulon  Racing Tim  Slade Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 1:51.8542 0:01.0156
15 56 Tradie  Racing Declan Fraser Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 1:51.8628 0:01.0242
16 25 Mobil  1  Optus Chaz Mostert Ford Mustang GT 1:51.8834 0:01.0448
17 35 Truck  Assist  Racing Cameron Hill Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 1:52.1241 0:01.2855
18 3 CoolDrive  Racing Todd Hazelwood Ford Mustang GT 1:52.1669 0:01.3283
19 31 Nulon  Racing Jame Golding Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 1:52.1960 0:01.3574
20 2 Mobil  1  NTI  Racing Nick Percat Ford Mustang GT 1:52.2056 0:01.3670
21 96 Pizza  Hut  Racing Macauley Jones Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 1:52.2256 0:01.3870
22 4 SCT  Motorsport Jack Smith Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 1:52.3123 0:01.4737
23 20 BP  Ultimate  Racing Scott Pye Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 1:52.9177 0:02.0791
24 18 DEWALT  Racing Mark Winterbottom Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 1:53.3517 0:02.5131
25 97 Red  Bull  Ampol  Racing Shane van Gisbergen Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 1:54.3322 0:03.4936

 

