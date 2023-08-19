Results: 2023 Supercars The Bend Practice 1
Saturday 19th August, 2023 - 11:03am
Complete results from Supercars Practice 1 at the 2023 OTR SuperSprint, Round 8 of the 2023 Repco Supercars Championship, from The Bend Motorsport Park in South Australia.
|1
|55
|Castrol Racing
|Thomas Randle
|Ford Mustang GT
|1:50.8386
|2
|19
|Penrite Racing
|Matthew Payne
|Ford Mustang GT
|1:50.9181
|0:00.0795
|3
|17
|Shell V-Power Racing
|Will Davison
|Ford Mustang GT
|1:51.0667
|0:00.2281
|4
|6
|Monster Energy Racing
|Cameron Waters
|Ford Mustang GT
|1:51.1212
|0:00.2826
|5
|11
|Shell V-Power Racing Team
|Anton De Pasquale
|Ford Mustang GT
|1:51.3244
|0:00.4858
|6
|88
|Red Bull Ampol Racing
|Broc Feeney
|Chevrolet Camaro ZL1
|1:51.3256
|0:00.4870
|7
|5
|Snowy River Racing
|James Courtney
|Ford Mustang GT
|1:51.4924
|0:00.6538
|8
|8
|R&J Batteries Racing
|Andre Heimgartner
|Chevrolet Camaro ZL1
|1:51.6277
|0:00.7891
|9
|99
|Coca-Cola Racing by Erebus
|Brodie Kostecki
|Chevrolet Camaro ZL1
|1:51.6863
|0:00.8477
|10
|26
|Penrite Racing
|David Reynolds
|Ford Mustang GT
|1:51.6938
|0:00.8552
|11
|9
|Coca-Cola Racing by Erebus
|William Brown
|Chevrolet Camaro ZL1
|1:51.7060
|0:00.8674
|12
|34
|Truck Assist Racing
|Jack Le Brocq
|Chevrolet Camaro ZL1
|1:51.7553
|0:00.9167
|13
|14
|Middy’s Racing
|Bryce Fullwood
|Chevrolet Camaro ZL1
|1:51.8058
|0:00.9672
|14
|23
|Nulon Racing
|Tim Slade
|Chevrolet Camaro ZL1
|1:51.8542
|0:01.0156
|15
|56
|Tradie Racing
|Declan Fraser
|Chevrolet Camaro ZL1
|1:51.8628
|0:01.0242
|16
|25
|Mobil 1 Optus
|Chaz Mostert
|Ford Mustang GT
|1:51.8834
|0:01.0448
|17
|35
|Truck Assist Racing
|Cameron Hill
|Chevrolet Camaro ZL1
|1:52.1241
|0:01.2855
|18
|3
|CoolDrive Racing
|Todd Hazelwood
|Ford Mustang GT
|1:52.1669
|0:01.3283
|19
|31
|Nulon Racing
|Jame Golding
|Chevrolet Camaro ZL1
|1:52.1960
|0:01.3574
|20
|2
|Mobil 1 NTI Racing
|Nick Percat
|Ford Mustang GT
|1:52.2056
|0:01.3670
|21
|96
|Pizza Hut Racing
|Macauley Jones
|Chevrolet Camaro ZL1
|1:52.2256
|0:01.3870
|22
|4
|SCT Motorsport
|Jack Smith
|Chevrolet Camaro ZL1
|1:52.3123
|0:01.4737
|23
|20
|BP Ultimate Racing
|Scott Pye
|Chevrolet Camaro ZL1
|1:52.9177
|0:02.0791
|24
|18
|DEWALT Racing
|Mark Winterbottom
|Chevrolet Camaro ZL1
|1:53.3517
|0:02.5131
|25
|97
|Red Bull Ampol Racing
|Shane van Gisbergen
|Chevrolet Camaro ZL1
|1:54.3322
|0:03.4936
