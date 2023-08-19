> News > Supercars

Results: 2023 Supercars Race 20 Qualifying from The Bend

Saturday 19th August, 2023 - 3:23pm

Complete results from Supercars Race 20 Qualifying at the 2023 OTR SuperSprint, Round 8 of the Repco Supercars Championship, from The Bend Motorsport Park in South Australia.

Pos No 99 Brodie Vehicle Fastest Lap
1 99 Coca-Cola  Racing Brodie Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 1:49.5816RS
2 55 Castrol  Racing Thomas Ford Mustang GT 1:49.9484rS 0:00.3668
3 6 Monster  Energy Cameron  Waters Ford Mustang GT 1:49.9714rS 0:00.3898
4 88 Red  Bull  Ampol Broc  Feeney Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 1:50.0723  S 0:00.4907
5 25 Mobil  1  Optus  Racing Chaz  Mostert Ford Mustang GT 1:50.2098 0:00.6282
6 97 Red  Bull  Ampol  Racing Shane  van  Gisbergen Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 1:50.4595 0:00.8779
7 19 Penrite  Racing Matthew  Payne Ford Mustang GT 1:50.5763 0:00.9947
8 9 Coca-Cola  Racing  by  Erebus William  Brown Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 1:50.6170 0:01.0354
9 8 R&J  Batteries  Racing Andre  Heimgartner Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 1:50.6185 0:01.0369
10 34 Truck  Assist  Racing Jack  Le  Brocq Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 1:50.9560 0:01.3744
12 5 Snowy River  Racing James  Courtney Ford Mustang GT 1:50.4383 0:00.8567
13 17 Shell V-Power  Racing Will  Davison Ford Mustang GT 1:50.4746 0:00.8930
14 11 Shell V-Power  Racing Anton  De  Pasquale Ford Mustang GT 1:50.5227 0:00.9411
15 31 Nulon Racing James  Golding Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 1:50.6039 0:01.0223
16 26 Penrite  Racing David Reynolds Ford Mustang GT 1:50.6056 0:01.0240
17 35 Truck  Assist  Racing Cameron Hill Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 1:50.6368 0:01.0552
18 23 Nulon  Racing Tim Slade Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 1:50.6870 0:01.1054
19 14 Middy’s  Racing Bryce Fullwood Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 1:50.8466 0:01.2650
20 96 Pizza  Hut  Racing Macauley Jones Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 1:51.0479 0:01.4663
21 20 bp  Ultimate  Racing Scott Pye Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 1:50.9263 0:01.3447
22 3 CoolDrive  Racing Todd Hazelwood Ford Mustang GT 1:51.0653 0:01.4837
23 18 DEWALT  Racing Mark Winterbottom Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 1:51.0693 0:01.4877
24 4 SCT  Motorsport Jack Smith Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 1:51.0706 0:01.4890
25 56 Tradie  Racing Declan Fraser Ford Mustang GT 1:51.0742 0:01.4926

 

