Results: 2023 Supercars Race 20 Qualifying from The Bend
Saturday 19th August, 2023 - 3:23pm
Complete results from Supercars Race 20 Qualifying at the 2023 OTR SuperSprint, Round 8 of the Repco Supercars Championship, from The Bend Motorsport Park in South Australia.
|Pos
|No
|99
|Brodie
|Vehicle
|Fastest Lap
|1
|99
|Coca-Cola Racing
|Brodie
|Chevrolet Camaro ZL1
|1:49.5816RS
|2
|55
|Castrol Racing
|Thomas
|Ford Mustang GT
|1:49.9484rS
|0:00.3668
|3
|6
|Monster Energy
|Cameron Waters
|Ford Mustang GT
|1:49.9714rS
|0:00.3898
|4
|88
|Red Bull Ampol
|Broc Feeney
|Chevrolet Camaro ZL1
|1:50.0723 S
|0:00.4907
|5
|25
|Mobil 1 Optus Racing
|Chaz Mostert
|Ford Mustang GT
|1:50.2098
|0:00.6282
|6
|97
|Red Bull Ampol Racing
|Shane van Gisbergen
|Chevrolet Camaro ZL1
|1:50.4595
|0:00.8779
|7
|19
|Penrite Racing
|Matthew Payne
|Ford Mustang GT
|1:50.5763
|0:00.9947
|8
|9
|Coca-Cola Racing by Erebus
|William Brown
|Chevrolet Camaro ZL1
|1:50.6170
|0:01.0354
|9
|8
|R&J Batteries Racing
|Andre Heimgartner
|Chevrolet Camaro ZL1
|1:50.6185
|0:01.0369
|10
|34
|Truck Assist Racing
|Jack Le Brocq
|Chevrolet Camaro ZL1
|1:50.9560
|0:01.3744
|12
|5
|Snowy
|River Racing
|James Courtney
|Ford Mustang GT
|1:50.4383
|0:00.8567
|13
|17
|Shell
|V-Power Racing
|Will Davison
|Ford Mustang GT
|1:50.4746
|0:00.8930
|14
|11
|Shell
|V-Power Racing
|Anton De Pasquale
|Ford Mustang GT
|1:50.5227
|0:00.9411
|15
|31
|Nulon
|Racing
|James Golding
|Chevrolet Camaro ZL1
|1:50.6039
|0:01.0223
|16
|26
|Penrite Racing
|David Reynolds
|Ford Mustang GT
|1:50.6056
|0:01.0240
|17
|35
|Truck Assist Racing
|Cameron Hill
|Chevrolet Camaro ZL1
|1:50.6368
|0:01.0552
|18
|23
|Nulon Racing
|Tim Slade
|Chevrolet Camaro ZL1
|1:50.6870
|0:01.1054
|19
|14
|Middy’s Racing
|Bryce Fullwood
|Chevrolet Camaro ZL1
|1:50.8466
|0:01.2650
|20
|96
|Pizza Hut Racing
|Macauley Jones
|Chevrolet Camaro ZL1
|1:51.0479
|0:01.4663
|21
|20
|bp Ultimate Racing
|Scott Pye
|Chevrolet Camaro ZL1
|1:50.9263
|0:01.3447
|22
|3
|CoolDrive Racing
|Todd Hazelwood
|Ford Mustang GT
|1:51.0653
|0:01.4837
|23
|18
|DEWALT Racing
|Mark Winterbottom
|Chevrolet Camaro ZL1
|1:51.0693
|0:01.4877
|24
|4
|SCT Motorsport
|Jack Smith
|Chevrolet Camaro ZL1
|1:51.0706
|0:01.4890
|25
|56
|Tradie Racing
|Declan Fraser
|Ford Mustang GT
|1:51.0742
|0:01.4926
