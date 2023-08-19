Results: 2023 Supercars OTR SuperSprint Race 20
Saturday 19th August, 2023 - 6:07pm
Complete results from Race 20 at Round 8 of the 2023 Repco Supercars Championship, the OTR SuperSprint from The Bend Motorsport Park.
Results: Race 20, OTR SuperSprint
|No
|Pos
|Team/Sponsor
|Driver
|Car
|Laps
|Race time
|1
|99
|Coca-Cola Racing by Erebus
|Brodie Kostecki
|Chevrolet Camaro ZL1
|20
|44:50.1082
|2
|25
|Mobil 1 Optus Racing
|Chaz Mostert
|Ford Mustang GT
|20
|44:51.8270
|3
|55
|Castrol Racing
|Thomas Randle
|Ford Mustang GT
|20
|44:53.2005
|4
|6
|Monster Energy Racing
|Cameron Waters
|Ford Mustang GT
|20
|44:53.5115
|5
|97
|Red Bull Ampol Racing
|Shane van Gisbergen
|Chevrolet Camaro ZL1
|20
|44:56.1187
|6
|88
|Red Bull Ampol Racing
|Broc Feeney
|Chevrolet Camaro ZL1
|20
|44:58.0297
|7
|19
|Penrite Racing
|Matthew Payne
|Ford Mustang GT
|20
|44:58.2542
|8
|5
|Snowy River Racing
|James Courtney
|Ford Mustang GT
|20
|45:00.5702
|9
|17
|Shell V-Power Racing
|Will Davison
|Ford Mustang GT
|20
|45:01.7958
|10
|8
|R&J Batteries Racing
|Andre Heimgartner
|Chevrolet Camaro ZL1
|20
|45:03.0694
|11
|11
|Shell V-Power Racing
|Anton De Pasquale
|Ford Mustang GT
|20
|45:03.7410
|12
|3
|CoolDrive Racing
|Todd Hazelwood
|Ford Mustang GT
|20
|45:04.3849
|13
|26
|Penrite Racing
|David Reynolds
|Ford Mustang GT
|20
|45:05.4520
|14
|31
|Nulon Racing
|James Golding
|Chevrolet Camaro ZL1
|20
|45:08.9668
|15
|34
|Truck Assist Racing
|Jack Le Brocq
|Chevrolet Camaro ZL1
|20
|45:09.5471
|16
|23
|Nulon Racing
|Tim Slade
|Chevrolet Camaro ZL1
|20
|45:11.3796
|17
|18
|Dewalt Racing
|Mark Winterbottom
|Chevrolet Camaro ZL1
|20
|45:11.6958
|18
|2
|Mobil 1 NTI Racing
|Nick Percat
|Ford Mustang GT
|20
|45:12.3271
|19
|56
|Tradie Racing
|Declan Fraser
|Ford Mustang GT
|20
|45:12.9292
|20
|96
|Pizza Hut Racing
|Macauley Jones
|Chevrolet Camaro ZL1
|20
|45:14.3507
|21
|14
|Middy’s Racing
|Bryce Fullwood
|Chevrolet Camaro ZL1
|20
|45:16.0024
|22
|20
|BP Ultimate Racing
|Scott Pye
|Chevrolet Camaro ZL1
|20
|45:16.8608
|NC
|9
|Coca-Cola Racing by Erebus
|William Brown
|Chevrolet Camaro ZL1
|NC
|4
|SCT Motorsport
|Jack Smith
|Chevrolet Camaro ZL1
|NC
|35
|Truck Assist Racing
|Cameron Hill
|Chevrolet Camaro ZL1
