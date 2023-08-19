> News > Supercars

Results: 2023 Supercars OTR SuperSprint Race 20

By Speedcafe.com

Saturday 19th August, 2023 - 6:07pm

Complete results from Race 20 at Round 8 of the 2023 Repco Supercars Championship, the OTR SuperSprint from The Bend Motorsport Park.

Results: Race 20, OTR SuperSprint

No Pos Team/Sponsor Driver Car Laps Race time
1 99 Coca-Cola Racing by Erebus Brodie Kostecki Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 20 44:50.1082
2 25 Mobil 1 Optus Racing Chaz Mostert Ford Mustang GT 20 44:51.8270
3 55 Castrol Racing Thomas Randle Ford Mustang GT 20 44:53.2005
4 6 Monster Energy  Racing Cameron Waters Ford Mustang GT 20 44:53.5115
5 97 Red Bull Ampol Racing Shane van Gisbergen Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 20 44:56.1187
6 88 Red Bull Ampol Racing Broc Feeney Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 20 44:58.0297
7 19 Penrite Racing Matthew Payne Ford Mustang GT 20 44:58.2542
8 5 Snowy River Racing James Courtney Ford Mustang GT 20 45:00.5702
9 17 Shell V-Power Racing Will Davison Ford Mustang GT 20 45:01.7958
10 8 R&J Batteries Racing Andre Heimgartner Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 20 45:03.0694
11 11 Shell V-Power Racing Anton De Pasquale Ford Mustang GT 20 45:03.7410
12 3 CoolDrive Racing Todd Hazelwood Ford Mustang GT 20 45:04.3849
13 26 Penrite Racing David Reynolds Ford Mustang GT 20 45:05.4520
14 31 Nulon Racing James Golding Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 20 45:08.9668
15 34 Truck Assist Racing Jack Le Brocq Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 20 45:09.5471
16 23 Nulon Racing Tim Slade Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 20 45:11.3796
17 18 Dewalt  Racing Mark Winterbottom Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 20 45:11.6958
18 2 Mobil 1 NTI Racing Nick Percat Ford Mustang GT 20 45:12.3271
19 56 Tradie Racing Declan Fraser Ford Mustang GT 20 45:12.9292
20 96 Pizza Hut Racing Macauley Jones Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 20 45:14.3507
21 14 Middy’s Racing Bryce Fullwood Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 20 45:16.0024
22 20 BP Ultimate Racing Scott Pye Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 20 45:16.8608
NC 9 Coca-Cola Racing  by Erebus William Brown Chevrolet Camaro ZL1
NC 4 SCT Motorsport Jack Smith Chevrolet Camaro ZL1
NC 35 Truck Assist Racing Cameron Hill Chevrolet Camaro ZL1

 

