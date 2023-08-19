> News > National

Hedge storms to record Porsche pole

By Speedcafe.com

Saturday 19th August, 2023 - 11:34am

Hedge stormed to pole in record time. Image: InSyde Media

Callum Hedge has stormed to pole in record time for the Porsche Carrera Cup at The Bend, knocking off Dylan O’Keefe who makes his first front-row start since Winton last season.

The records fell as the progress of the 992 Porsche 911 was translated into superior lap times for the top thirteen qualifiers.

Pro-class points leader Jackson Walls set a 1:50.1152 to set the first benchmark lap, 0.2485 ahead of Hall and Max Vidau, who was fastest in Friday practice. Supercars drivers Dylan O’Keefe was next – ahead of Coulthard and Tander.

O’Keefe then posted a 1:49.4854 in a new lap record, which was knocked off by Callum Hedge who set a 1:49.3254, with McBride moving to third (1:49.8371) with 10 minutes remaining in the session.

At the midway point, Hedge was fastest from O’Keefe, McBride, Wall, Quinn. Hall, Wood, Pancione, Wall and Alex Davison in tenth.

Five-time Bathurst winner Garth Tander, making a cameo for the weekend, was 13th with a 1:50.6840 after his first run.

Sam Shahin, who was the fastest in the Am class in practice, maintained his place at the top with a 1:50.7352 for 14th overall, with Adrian Flack  one spot back to be second in the class in a 1:50.8419.

With most of the front runners fitting four fresh Michelin tyres, Walls jumped to P1 with a 1:49.3152 with five minutes remaining. Simon Fallon jumped to P5, before Vidau knocked him off with a 1:49.5138. Fallon then went faster to be fourth fastest with a 1:49.4886 in the Sonic Racing Porsche.

O’Keefe then went top with a 1:48.9627 with 60s remaining, with Hedge second and Walls going faster but remaining third with Pancione then going fourth ahead of Hall and Fallon.

Hedge remained a threat but was angry about issues in traffic – before he knocked O’Keefe off as the clock hit zero with a 1:48.8382.

Flack pipped Shahin to Am pole, with a 1:50.3379 and 18th overall, with Shahin in 20th to be second in class from Cook.

Tander ended the session in P9 with a 1:49.6304.

The first of three races this weekend is at 15:20 local time/15:50 AEST this afternoon, August 19.

2023 Porsche Paynter Dixon Carrera Cup Australia – Qualifying
Saturday August 19

Pos No Team Driver Fastest Lap Gap
1 17 Team  Porsche  New Zealand/Earl Bamber Motortsport Callum  Hedge  (Qld) 1:48.8382
2 88 Dexion  /RAM  Motorsport Dylan  O’Keeffe  (Vic) 1:48.9627 0:00.1245
3 11 Objective  Racing Jackson  Walls  (NSW) 1:49.2890r 0:00.4508
4 76 VCM  Performance  /HP  Tuners Christian  Pancione  (Vic) 1:49.4466 0:00.6084
5 28 Hall  Finance  /Ins  Solutions Bayley  Hall  (Qld) 1:49.4657 0:00.6275
6 777 Sonic  /Bob  Jane  T  Marts Simon  Fallon  (Vic) 1:49.4886 0:00.6504
7 72 TekworkX  Motorsport  /Tyrepower Max  Vidau  (SA) 1:49.5138 0:00.6756
8 992 Ranbuild Dale  Wood  (Vic) 1:49.6186 0:00.7804
9 87 SP  Tools  Racing Garth  Tander 1:49.6304 0:00.7922
10 8 Porsche  Centre  Melbourne  /BWT Nick  McBride  (Vic) 1:49.6979 0:00.8597
11 999 Sonic  /Bob  Jane  TMarts  /PitBox Angelo  Mouzouris  (Vic) 1:49.7472 0:00.9090
12 222 Scott  Taylor  Motorsport Alex  Davison  (Qld) 1:49.8370 0:00.9988
13 38 Wall  Racing David  Wall  (NSW) 1:49.8845 0:01.0463
14 2 Wall  Racing  /  MOUTAI Luke  King  (NSW) 1:49.9718 0:01.1336
15 101 Local  Legends Ryder  Quinn  (Qld) 1:50.0648 0:01.2266
16 42 Coca-Cola  Racing  by  EMA Chris  Pither  (Vic) 1:50.1598 0:01.3216
17 3 Porsche  Centre  Melbourne  /BWT Fabian  Coulthard  (NZ) 1:50.1845 0:01.3463
18 20 AGAS  National Adrian  Flack  (Qld) 1:50.3379 0:01.4997
19 5 TekworkX  Motorsport Thomas  Maxwell  (Vic) 1:50.4755 0:01.6373
20 13 The  Bend  Motorsport  Park Sam  Shahin  (SA) 1:50.7352 0:01.8970
21 22 Dexion  /  RAM  Motorsport Dean  Cook  (Vic) 1:50.8736 0:02.0354
22 14 ID  Land  /  Team  MPC Matthew  Belford  (Vic) 1:51.4590 0:02.6208
23 32 Porsche  Centre  Melbourne  /BWT Courtney  Prince  (Vic) 1:52.2170 0:03.3788
24 7 Miles  Advisory  Partners Tim  Miles  (NSW) 1:52.2677 0:03.4295
25 86 Wall  Racing Drew  Hall  (NSW) 1:52.5776 0:03.7394
26 77 Sonic  /Bob  Jane  T  Marts Rodney  Jane  (Vic) 1:52.7327 0:03.8945
27 23 TekworkX  Motorsport Daniel  Stutterd  (Vic) 1:52.9472 0:04.1090
28 9 Hallmarc Marc  Cini  (Vic) 1:56.7677 0:07.9295

