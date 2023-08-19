Hedge storms to record Porsche pole
Saturday 19th August, 2023 - 11:34am
Callum Hedge has stormed to pole in record time for the Porsche Carrera Cup at The Bend, knocking off Dylan O’Keefe who makes his first front-row start since Winton last season.
The records fell as the progress of the 992 Porsche 911 was translated into superior lap times for the top thirteen qualifiers.
Pro-class points leader Jackson Walls set a 1:50.1152 to set the first benchmark lap, 0.2485 ahead of Hall and Max Vidau, who was fastest in Friday practice. Supercars drivers Dylan O’Keefe was next – ahead of Coulthard and Tander.
O’Keefe then posted a 1:49.4854 in a new lap record, which was knocked off by Callum Hedge who set a 1:49.3254, with McBride moving to third (1:49.8371) with 10 minutes remaining in the session.
At the midway point, Hedge was fastest from O’Keefe, McBride, Wall, Quinn. Hall, Wood, Pancione, Wall and Alex Davison in tenth.
Five-time Bathurst winner Garth Tander, making a cameo for the weekend, was 13th with a 1:50.6840 after his first run.
Sam Shahin, who was the fastest in the Am class in practice, maintained his place at the top with a 1:50.7352 for 14th overall, with Adrian Flack one spot back to be second in the class in a 1:50.8419.
With most of the front runners fitting four fresh Michelin tyres, Walls jumped to P1 with a 1:49.3152 with five minutes remaining. Simon Fallon jumped to P5, before Vidau knocked him off with a 1:49.5138. Fallon then went faster to be fourth fastest with a 1:49.4886 in the Sonic Racing Porsche.
O’Keefe then went top with a 1:48.9627 with 60s remaining, with Hedge second and Walls going faster but remaining third with Pancione then going fourth ahead of Hall and Fallon.
Hedge remained a threat but was angry about issues in traffic – before he knocked O’Keefe off as the clock hit zero with a 1:48.8382.
Flack pipped Shahin to Am pole, with a 1:50.3379 and 18th overall, with Shahin in 20th to be second in class from Cook.
Tander ended the session in P9 with a 1:49.6304.
The first of three races this weekend is at 15:20 local time/15:50 AEST this afternoon, August 19.
2023 Porsche Paynter Dixon Carrera Cup Australia – Qualifying
Saturday August 19
|Pos
|No
|Team
|Driver
|Fastest Lap
|Gap
|1
|17
|Team Porsche New Zealand/Earl Bamber Motortsport
|Callum Hedge (Qld)
|1:48.8382
|2
|88
|Dexion /RAM Motorsport
|Dylan O’Keeffe (Vic)
|1:48.9627
|0:00.1245
|3
|11
|Objective Racing
|Jackson Walls (NSW)
|1:49.2890r
|0:00.4508
|4
|76
|VCM Performance /HP Tuners
|Christian Pancione (Vic)
|1:49.4466
|0:00.6084
|5
|28
|Hall Finance /Ins Solutions
|Bayley Hall (Qld)
|1:49.4657
|0:00.6275
|6
|777
|Sonic /Bob Jane T Marts
|Simon Fallon (Vic)
|1:49.4886
|0:00.6504
|7
|72
|TekworkX Motorsport /Tyrepower
|Max Vidau (SA)
|1:49.5138
|0:00.6756
|8
|992
|Ranbuild
|Dale Wood (Vic)
|1:49.6186
|0:00.7804
|9
|87
|SP Tools Racing
|Garth Tander
|1:49.6304
|0:00.7922
|10
|8
|Porsche Centre Melbourne /BWT
|Nick McBride (Vic)
|1:49.6979
|0:00.8597
|11
|999
|Sonic /Bob Jane TMarts /PitBox
|Angelo Mouzouris (Vic)
|1:49.7472
|0:00.9090
|12
|222
|Scott Taylor Motorsport
|Alex Davison (Qld)
|1:49.8370
|0:00.9988
|13
|38
|Wall Racing
|David Wall (NSW)
|1:49.8845
|0:01.0463
|14
|2
|Wall Racing / MOUTAI
|Luke King (NSW)
|1:49.9718
|0:01.1336
|15
|101
|Local Legends
|Ryder Quinn (Qld)
|1:50.0648
|0:01.2266
|16
|42
|Coca-Cola Racing by EMA
|Chris Pither (Vic)
|1:50.1598
|0:01.3216
|17
|3
|Porsche Centre Melbourne /BWT
|Fabian Coulthard (NZ)
|1:50.1845
|0:01.3463
|18
|20
|AGAS National
|Adrian Flack (Qld)
|1:50.3379
|0:01.4997
|19
|5
|TekworkX Motorsport
|Thomas Maxwell (Vic)
|1:50.4755
|0:01.6373
|20
|13
|The Bend Motorsport Park
|Sam Shahin (SA)
|1:50.7352
|0:01.8970
|21
|22
|Dexion / RAM Motorsport
|Dean Cook (Vic)
|1:50.8736
|0:02.0354
|22
|14
|ID Land / Team MPC
|Matthew Belford (Vic)
|1:51.4590
|0:02.6208
|23
|32
|Porsche Centre Melbourne /BWT
|Courtney Prince (Vic)
|1:52.2170
|0:03.3788
|24
|7
|Miles Advisory Partners
|Tim Miles (NSW)
|1:52.2677
|0:03.4295
|25
|86
|Wall Racing
|Drew Hall (NSW)
|1:52.5776
|0:03.7394
|26
|77
|Sonic /Bob Jane T Marts
|Rodney Jane (Vic)
|1:52.7327
|0:03.8945
|27
|23
|TekworkX Motorsport
|Daniel Stutterd (Vic)
|1:52.9472
|0:04.1090
|28
|9
|Hallmarc
|Marc Cini (Vic)
|1:56.7677
|0:07.9295
