> News > National

Hedge storms to record Porsche pole

By Speedcafe.com

Saturday 19th August, 2023 - 11:34am

< Back

Hedge stormed to pole in record time. Image: InSyde Media

Callum Hedge has stormed to pole in record time for the Porsche Carrera Cup at The Bend, knocking off Dylan O’Keefe who makes his first front-row start since Winton last season.

The records fell as the progress of the 992 Porsche 911 was translated into superior lap times for the top thirteen qualifiers.

Pro-class points leader Jackson Walls set a 1:50.1152 to set the first benchmark lap, 0.2485 ahead of Hall and Max Vidau, who was fastest in Friday practice. Supercars drivers Dylan O’Keefe was next – ahead of Fabian Coulthard and Garth Tander, who is making a cameo in the series this weekend.

O’Keefe then posted a 1:49.4854 in a new lap record, which was knocked off by Callum Hedge who set a 1:49.3254, with Nick McBride moving to third (1:49.8371) with 10 minutes remaining in the session.

At the midway point, Hedge was fastest from O’Keefe, McBride, Walls, Ryder Quinn, Bayley Hall, Dale Wood, Christian Pancione, David Wall and Alex Davison in tenth.

Five-time Bathurst winner Tander was 13th with a 1:50.6840 after his first run.

Sam Shahin, who was the fastest in the Am class in Friday practice, maintained his place at the top with a 1:50.7352 for 14th overall, with Adrian Flack  one spot back to be second in the class in a 1:50.8419.

With most of the front runners fitting four fresh Michelin tyres, Walls jumped to P1 with a 1:49.3152 with five minutes remaining. Simon Fallon jumped to P5, before Vidau knocked him off with a 1:49.5138. Fallon then went faster to be fourth fastest with a 1:49.4886 in the Sonic Racing Porsche.

O’Keefe then went top with a 1:48.9627 with 60s remaining, with Hedge second and Walls going faster but remaining third with Pancione then going fourth ahead of Hall and Fallon.

Hedge remained a threat but was angry about issues in traffic – before he knocked O’Keefe off as the clock hit zero with a 1:48.8382.

Flack pipped Shahin to Am pole, with a 1:50.3379 and 18th overall, with Shahin in 20th to be second in class from Cook.

Tander ended the session in P9 with a 1:49.6304.

The first of three races this weekend is at 15:20 local time/15:50 AEST this afternoon, August 19.

2023 Porsche Paynter Dixon Carrera Cup Australia – Qualifying
Saturday August 19

Pos No Team Driver Fastest Lap Gap
1 17 Team  Porsche  New Zealand/Earl Bamber Motortsport Callum  Hedge  (Qld) 1:48.8382
2 88 Dexion  /RAM  Motorsport Dylan  O’Keeffe  (Vic) 1:48.9627 0:00.1245
3 11 Objective  Racing Jackson  Walls  (NSW) 1:49.2890r 0:00.4508
4 76 VCM  Performance  /HP  Tuners Christian  Pancione  (Vic) 1:49.4466 0:00.6084
5 28 Hall  Finance  /Ins  Solutions Bayley  Hall  (Qld) 1:49.4657 0:00.6275
6 777 Sonic  /Bob  Jane  T  Marts Simon  Fallon  (Vic) 1:49.4886 0:00.6504
7 72 TekworkX  Motorsport  /Tyrepower Max  Vidau  (SA) 1:49.5138 0:00.6756
8 992 Ranbuild Dale  Wood  (Vic) 1:49.6186 0:00.7804
9 87 SP  Tools  Racing Garth  Tander 1:49.6304 0:00.7922
10 8 Porsche  Centre  Melbourne  /BWT Nick  McBride  (Vic) 1:49.6979 0:00.8597
11 999 Sonic  /Bob  Jane  TMarts  /PitBox Angelo  Mouzouris  (Vic) 1:49.7472 0:00.9090
12 222 Scott  Taylor  Motorsport Alex  Davison  (Qld) 1:49.8370 0:00.9988
13 38 Wall  Racing David  Wall  (NSW) 1:49.8845 0:01.0463
14 2 Wall  Racing  /  MOUTAI Luke  King  (NSW) 1:49.9718 0:01.1336
15 101 Local  Legends Ryder  Quinn  (Qld) 1:50.0648 0:01.2266
16 42 Coca-Cola  Racing  by  EMA Chris  Pither  (Vic) 1:50.1598 0:01.3216
17 3 Porsche  Centre  Melbourne  /BWT Fabian  Coulthard  (NZ) 1:50.1845 0:01.3463
18 20 AGAS  National Adrian  Flack  (Qld) 1:50.3379 0:01.4997
19 5 TekworkX  Motorsport Thomas  Maxwell  (Vic) 1:50.4755 0:01.6373
20 13 The  Bend  Motorsport  Park Sam  Shahin  (SA) 1:50.7352 0:01.8970
21 22 Dexion  /  RAM  Motorsport Dean  Cook  (Vic) 1:50.8736 0:02.0354
22 14 ID  Land  /  Team  MPC Matthew  Belford  (Vic) 1:51.4590 0:02.6208
23 32 Porsche  Centre  Melbourne  /BWT Courtney  Prince  (Vic) 1:52.2170 0:03.3788
24 7 Miles  Advisory  Partners Tim  Miles  (NSW) 1:52.2677 0:03.4295
25 86 Wall  Racing Drew  Hall  (NSW) 1:52.5776 0:03.7394
26 77 Sonic  /Bob  Jane  T  Marts Rodney  Jane  (Vic) 1:52.7327 0:03.8945
27 23 TekworkX  Motorsport Daniel  Stutterd  (Vic) 1:52.9472 0:04.1090
28 9 Hallmarc Marc  Cini  (Vic) 1:56.7677 0:07.9295

Join the discussion below in the Speedcafe.com comments section

Please note: Speedcafe.com reserves the right to remove any comment that does not follow the comment policy. For support, contact [email protected]