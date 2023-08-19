Feeney fastest in Practice 2 at The Bend, Courtney crashes

Triple Eight Race Engineering’s Broc Feeney has topped Supercars Championship Practice 2 at The Bend by a sizeable margin while Tickford Racing’s James Courtney crashed.

Courtney came unstuck five minutes into the half-hour session at the OTR SuperSprint when he ran off at the exit of Turn 18, the final corner, and started to spin on the wet grass.

The #5 Snowy River Caravans continued to skate across the track until it whacked the wall on what is normally drivers’ right, making contact with the left-front and then the left-rear corner.

The 2010 champion crabbed his way to the pits before it would be determined that Car #5 had escaped structural damage, with just bolt-on componentry to be replaced.

Feeney was fastest at the time of the incident thanks to his first flyer of a 1:49.9907s in the #88 Red Bull Ampol Camaro, and that would prove to be the very fastest lap of the session by a gap of 0.3070s all-told.

Anton De Pasquale (#11 Shell V-Power Mustang) had gone to second with a 1:50.6621s on his second run before Practice 1 pace-setter Thomas Randle (#55 Castrol Mustang) went third on a 1:50.7312s.

Shane van Gisbergen did not log a representative during Practice 1 due to complaints about the handling of his #97 Red Bull Ampol Camaro and, amid an off at Turn 14 midway through Practice 2, his dissatisfaction persisted.

With the chequered flag out, Cameron Waters (#6 Monster Energy Mustang), David Reynolds (#26 Penrite Mustang), and Randle on a 1:50.2977s all improved to second place.

The latter stayed there, with Chaz Mostert subsequently claiming third on a 1:50.3474s in the #25 Mobil 1 Optus Mustang.

De Pasquale went fastest to the first sector on his final lap before ultimately checking in with a 1:50.5155s to take fourth in the end, from Reynolds, Will Brown (#9 Coca-Cola Camaro), Waters, Andre Heimgartner (#8 R&J Batteries Camaro), Matt Payne (#19 Penrite Mustang), and Will Davison (#17 Shell V-Power Mustang).

Championship leader Brodie Kostecki (#99 Coca-Cola Camaro) wound up 12th and his future team-mate Jack Le Brocq 15th, the latter with an off at the Turn 8/Turn 9/Turn 10 complex in the #34 Truck Assist Camaro.

Van Gisbergen’s frustrations continued and he ended up 24th on a 1:52.0714s, ahead of only Courtney, who did not set a time at all.

Qualifying for Race 20 of the Repco Supercars Championship, a three-part knockout session, starts at 13:40 local time/14:10 AEST.

