Coulthard chasing full-time Supercars return

Fabian Coulthard has confirmed that he is looking for a multi-year deal to return to Supercars full-time.

It has emerged that Coulthard declined an offer from Walkinshaw Andretti United to partner Chaz Mostert next year because it was for one season only.

The Gold Coast-based New Zealander was in line to replace Nick Percat in the second WAU Ford Mustang in a comeback to the regular driver ranks.

Coulthard’s decision leaves the way clear for WAU’s Kiwi Super2 protege Ryan Wood to graduate next year.

Without directly commenting on the speculation, Coulthard reaffirmed he was open to a comeback if he were offered the right deal.

“I’d love to get back into Supercars full-time,” he told Speedcafe. “I’d like to do multi years somewhere and get the opportunity to then get back into Supercars.”

Coulthard, 41, was signed by WAU as a co-driver last year after being sidelined in Peter Xiberras’s takeover of Team Sydney.

He combined with Mostert to finish a strong second in the 2022 Bathurst 1000, and has been paired with Percat in the #2 Mobil 1 NTI Racing Mustang for the upcoming enduros.

This season he also returned to the Porsche Carrera Cup – which he won in 2005 – to keep race fit for Sandown and Bathurst.

It is understood Coulthard’s co-driver agreement with WAU is up for renewal and, while open to a full-time return, he indicated continuing his Carrera Cup campaign alongside Supercars enduro drives was an appealing prospect.

“I’d love to do that,” he said. “If I can’t find something full-time, then definitely I’d still love to do the enduros. Then I get the best of both worlds – race Porsches throughout the year and then you get to do the enduros at Sandown and Bathurst.”

At 41, although judged by WAU to be fast enough to rejoin the regulars in 2024, Coulthard is less likely to secure a multi-year full-time deal.

Yet with his speed and experience, he can look forward to an extended career as an in-demand co-driver.