Erebus confirms Le Brocq as Brown replacement

Erebus Motorsport has confirmed it has signed a contract with Jack Le Brocq for the 2024 Supercars Championship, replacing Will Brown.

As first reported by Speedcafe, the Coca Cola-backed outfit turned its eyes to Le Brocq after granting Brown a release for his move to Triple Eight Race Engineering to take over from NASCAR-bound Shane van Gisbergen.

Earlier today, Matt Stone Racing announced the departure of the Melburnian once his contract expires at the end of the current Supercars campaign, and now the next piece of the puzzle has been made official.

The move reunites Le Brocq with the squad which fielded him as a junior a decade ago, in the Australian GT Championship and under the Erebus Academy banner in Formula 3.

It gave him his first Dunlop Super2 Series start, through its alliance with Image Racing, and his Repco Supercars Championship debut, as an enduro co-driver in 2015.

Barry Ryan was its General Manager then and, following the move of the Supercars programme down to Melbourne in 2016, is now its CEO.

Le Brocq, currently eighth in the drivers’ standings with a win to his name at Hidden Valley, will be team-mate to current Repco Supercars Championship leader Brodie Kostecki, who was already contracted for 2024.

The exact term of the deal for its latest recruit has not been specified, with Erebus’s announcement referring to him being part of its line-up “from 2024”.

“We have witnessed Jack’s journey and some of his achievements firsthand, and we’re thrilled to welcome him back to the family,” said Ryan.

“Obviously, we still have five rounds remaining this season, and right now our focus in on winning the Driver’s and Team’s Championship.”

Le Brocq added, “Erebus is a team that has been instrumental in my career, and I am excited to re-join them next season.

“I look forward to contributing to Erebus’ ongoing success in 2024, though my immediate focus is on giving my all for the remainder of the 2023 season with my current team.”

The 2023 Supercars Championship resumes with opening practice for the OTR SuperSprint tomorrow at The Bend from 09:45 local time/10:15 AEST.