What to watch on Stan Sport
Thursday 17th August, 2023 - 5:00pm
There’s action aplenty on two and four wheels this weekend with motocross action at home and abroad, and rallycross in Germany.
The weekend’s action kicks off at lunchtime on Sunday with the Australian Motocross Championship from Coolum in Queensland.
It’s the final round of the championship with MX1, MX2, MX3, MXW, VETS classes set to compete with the title on the line..
Also on this weekend is Round 16 of the MXGP, which takes place in the Netherlands.
Spread across two parts starting on Sunday evening with Jorge Prado leading the riders’ championship.
Mitch Evans is the best of the Australians, sitting 12th in the standings.
On four wheels, Round 7 of the World RX gets underway in Germany from midnight on Sunday.
The championship’s top class, RX1e, will be absent on safety grounds following a garage fire that destroyed the Lancias driven by Sebastien Loeb and Guerlain Chicherit.
As investigations into that incident continue, RX2e will headline this weekend’s action alongside the European Rallycross Championship.
Australian Motocross Championship
|Sunday, August 20
|12:00 AEST
|Live on Stan Sport from 12:00 AEST
MXGP in the Netherlands
|Sunday, August 20
|21:00 AEST
|Live on Stan Sport from 21:00 AEST
|Monday, August 21
|00:00 AEST
|Live on Stan Sport from 00:00 AEST
World RX
|Monday, August 21
|00:00 AEST
|Live on Stan Sport from 00:00 AEST
