The state of play in the Supercars driver market

Will Brown’s move to Triple Eight Race Engineering is now official, but much remains left to play out in the Supercars silly season.

What we do know is that Triple Eight’s 2024 line-up will be comprised of Broc Feeney and Brown, a youthful yet potent combination for Red Bull Ampol Racing.

Strictly speaking, there is uncertainty over where Shane van Gisbergen goes, but comments from the man himself and Trackhouse Racing boss Justin Marks point towards the likelihood of an expanded programme together in NASCAR, including starts in Trucks and/or the Xfinity Series with partner teams Niece Motorsports and Kaulig Racing, respectively.

Back to Supercars, though, and van Gisbergen’s move to the United States has the knock-on effect of leaving Erebus Motorsport with a seat to fill in the #9 Coca-Cola Camaro which Brown will vacate.

As first reported by Speedcafe, that problem is set to be solved by a reunion with former Erebus Academy driver Jack Le Brocq, who delivered Matt Stone Racing its first race win earlier this year in the #34 Truck Assist Camaro.

Notwithstanding that Brodie Kostecki was also in action in NASCAR in recent days, the current drivers’ championship leader has a contract for 2024 and there is no suggestion he will not remain at the Betty Klimenko-owned squad.

At Walkinshaw Andretti United, Chaz Mostert is thought to be a lock for next year – and probably beyond – but Car #2 is a question mark.

Speedcafe understands that, notwithstanding signs that the Clayton-based operation was looking at giving Fabian Coulthard the opportunity for a comeback as a full-time driver, its Super2 race winner Ryan Wood is the favourite to land the seat.

That would not necessarily mean the end of Nick Percat at WAU, though, with whispers that he is in the frame for an enduro co-drive with the team next year.

Tickford Racing is the subject of speculation about whether it will streamline back to two cars from four.

Cameron Waters is understood to now be locked in with the Ford squad – after some toing and froing – while Thomas Randle is tipped to also stay on, the 2020 Super2 title winner’s cause helped by his youth and the investment which Castrol has made in him as an ambassador.

Grove Racing will be fielding young Matt Payne in 2023 and, despite team owner Stephen Grove refusing to confirm David Reynolds when he fronted the media at Sydney Motorsport Park, the 38-year-old is not necessarily out of the frame just yet.

If Reynolds does stay, though, then the 2017 Bathurst 1000 winner would probably be on a short-term deal.

If he goes, Team 18 is the most likely destination.

The Charlie Schwerkolt-owned outfit has Hidden Valley race winner Mark Winterbottom under contract already, with questions over whether Scott Pye stays in its other Camaro.

Note also that Team 18 is essentially named after the 2010 championship victory of present-day Tickford driver James Courtney, who is known to be looking for a new home.

Speedcafe has heard Courtney being linked to the Blanchard Racing Team, but a more likely course is that it would promote its Super2 driver, Aaron Love, to the top flight next year.

Where that leaves current #3 Mustang driver Todd Hazelwood is unclear.

BRT is, of course, working on standing up a second entry – underpinned by one of the two Tickford charters which would become surplus to requirements – but it is also providing Jake Kostecki a return from the wilderness as one of its enduro drivers come September.

As noted, MSR, which currently fields Cameron Hill alongside Le Brocq, has at least the latter’s seat to fill.

Le Brocq’s (likely) departure is, of course, a fresh development but there may well be multiple recent Super2 Series winners available to step into the breach, assuming the Yatala-based team is looking for youth again.

One is Declan Fraser, who could well be a victim of a four-into-two scenario at Tickford.

Then there is another youngster on Tickford’s books, namely enduro driver Zak Best.

The Benalla product currently leads the Super2 Series in his first season at Anderson Motorsport, after finishing runner-up to Feeney and Fraser in the two most recent campaigns.

Best, who scored a pole position as a wildcard at The Bend last year, would be well worth a look for MSR, or any other teams which are in the market for drivers.

At this stage, there are only two, perhaps three, teams for which we can confidently predict unchanged line-ups, namely those of BJR and DJR – and maybe PremiAir.

Brad Jones Racing is thought to be retaining R&J Batteries Camaro pilot Andre Heimgartner along with Bryce Fullwood, Jack Smith, and Macauley Jones.

Dick Johnson Racing revealed months ago that Will Davison and Anton De Pasquale were already contracted for next year.

Still, worth adding is that it would be no surprise if its imminent Bathurst 1000 debutant Kai Allen – who is though to be on a long-term deal with the Stapylton squad – appears as a wildcard in more events in 2024.

PremiAir Racing is keen to retain the services of James Golding and Tim Slade, making for some stability for the fledgling team which has been through another recent period of upheaval.

The 2023 season continues this weekend at The Bend.