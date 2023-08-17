New livery for Scott Pye Camaro at The Bend

Team 18 and Scott Pye have unveiled a new look for the #20 Chevrolet Camaro Supercar ahead of this weekend’s event at The Bend.

Car #20 will be emblazoned in the colours of BP Ultimate, which is also the official fuel supplier of the Repco Supercars Championship.

The new hues have been unveiled at The D’Arenberg Cube, a five-story high cube-shaped building that is the centrepiece of the D’Arenberg Winery in Adelaide’s McLaren Vale wine region.

Pye remarked, “Having grown up in South Australia, racing at The Bend holds a special place in my heart, and to have BP Ultimate join me on home turf is a dream come true.

“BP have been with me for four years now, we’ve been part of some exciting projects together and to see them step up as major backer on my car is really special.

“The BP Ultimate Camaro looks sensational and it will be an honour to represent them on track at The Bend.

“The Bend is known as one of the most challenging circuits on the calendar, and with the reduction in aero with the Gen3 cars it will be an even tougher challenge this year.

“I’m excited to get there and see what our cars are like and we’ll aim to do adapt as quick as we can with the short, sharp format.”

Team Owner Charlie Schwerkolt added, “We are absolutely thrilled to announce that one of our longstanding partners in BP Ultimate have stepped up as major backers for Scott Pye’s Camaro at the upcoming OTR SuperSprint at The Bend.

“This partnership represents the culmination of years of collaboration and synergy between BP, Team 18, and the Waverley Forklifts Group.

“With their pioneering efforts in introducing the lower carbon BP E75 Racing Fuel to Supercars, BP continues to demonstrate their ability to push the boundaries of fuel technology and sustainability in racing.

“We look forward to bp hitting the track with Scott and we’ll be sure to put our best foot forward for a successful weekend at The Bend.”

Action at The Bend starts tomorrow with support categories, before the Supercars Championship field hits the track on Saturday from 09:45 local time/10:15 AEST.

GALLERY: New Scott Pye livery for The Bend