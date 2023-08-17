Larson set for Indy 500 rookie orientation in October

Kyle Larson will undertake Indy 500 rookie orientation later this year, ahead of his IndyCar debut in a Hendrick-McLaren partnership next year.

The 2021 NASCAR Cup Series title winner is set to become just the fifth driver to attempt the Indy-Charlotte ‘double’ when he straps into a fourth entry run out of the McLaren IndyCar Team next year.

Notwithstanding he has raced a NASCAR on the Indianapolis Motor Speedway oval in the Brickyard 400, he is still required to complete IndyCar’s three-step Rookie Orientation Program.

“We’ve got the seat fit down,” explained McLaren Racing Director Gavin Ward.

“We’ve done some laps in the sim [and] we’re getting ready to do some first real running here in October.

“[We will] come here straight away, but I think we definitely wouldn’t rule out other oval testing before coming back here next year, so that’s definitely something we’re looking at.

“Our goal is just to build up and get as much prep and seat time as we can, just to hit the ground running and be as prepared as possible come May.

“We’re building up that plan, so we’ll communicate that once it’s all finalised.

“Just in general, trying to maximise everything we can to get up and running as best as possible.”

Larson’s IndyCar livery was unveiled during the double-header weekend at IMS in recent days.

Having attended the opening day of practice for this year’s Indy 500, the 31-year-old admits he is nervous at the prospect of driving one of the Chevrolet-powered Dallaras around the 2.5-mile oval.

“I definitely, obviously, look forward to October and getting to do the rookie orientation,” said Larson.

“I have thought about that a little bit, so I am nervous when I do think about that.

“But I think once I get in the car, a lot of those nerves will hopefully go away after a few laps, and it will feel like home, just like all the other race cars I drive.

“I think of how easy it’s all been, as far as like going to fit the seat and all that. I thought it would be a full-day process, and it was like an hour. It’s like really? We’re done? So it’s just stuff like that.

“Just getting eyes on stuff a year in advance will hopefully make things a little less overwhelming for next year.

“I thought that was really important to come to a practice day and also get to come to the race for a little while, just to get reminded of how crazy this place becomes with all the people and the ceremonies and all that.

“I think getting eyes on it all was good, and it will hopefully knock some of the edge off next year.”

McLaren already has two Indy 500-winning drivers in its ranks, with Alexander Rossi joining the team this year while Tony Kanaan has shifted into an advisory role after making his farewell start in the most recent Month of May.

Who joins Rossi and Pato O’Ward – and Larson – in its driver line-up next year has been thrown into uncertainty with the latest bizarre contract dispute involving Alex Palou.

According to a McLaren statement, “Alex Palou does not intend to honor his contractual obligations to race with us in IndyCar in 2024 and beyond,” but Chip Ganassi himself claims their position is “inaccurate and wrong.”

The 2023 IndyCar Series season continues next week at Gateway Motorsports Park.