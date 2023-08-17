Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles livery for BJR

Brad Jones Racing’s #96 Camaro will take on a Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles livery for the next two Supercars events as part of a promotional tie-in with Pizza Hut.

The Macauley Jones Chevrolet has switched to a black base dripping in radioactive green ooze to mark the release in cinemas on September 7 of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem.

BJR major sponsor Pizza Hut features in the film and is launching its ‘Mutagen Ooze’ range this Monday, August 21.

Car #96 will sport the brand’s retro logo, as well as the sewer-dwelling, pizza-loving turtles, Leonardo, Donatello, Raphael, and Michelangelo.

Jones himself has got in on the look too, donning a TMNT-inspired race suit complete with a turtle shell on the back.

The livery will debut at this weekend’s OTR SuperSprint at The Bend Motorsport Park and carry over to next month’s Penrite Oil Sandown 500.

“This is probably the coolest car I’ve ever raced and our usual Pizza Hut car is pretty cool,” said Jones.

“When the team at Pizza Hut raised the idea with us, I was psyched.

“I knew that we had to do the suit too. We just had to. When else am I going to get the chance to be part of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles?

“The entire car looks sick and it’ll look even better on track. Pizza Hut are always up for having a bit of fun with us and I couldn’t be more pumped about that.

“One of the best things about this concept is that we get to carry it over from The Bend to Sandown, and Jordan [Boys, #96 co-driver for endurance races] gets to be a part of it as well.”

Simon Stocks, Director of Marketing and Digital at Pizza Hut Australia, said, “We, at Pizza Hut, are thrilled to unveil the extraordinary transformation of the Brad Jones Racing #96 Pizza Hut Camaro, bringing Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem to life on the racetrack.

“Embracing our iconic ties with the pizza-loving heroes, we take immense pride in this unique collaboration that showcases our passion for delivering delicious moments to fans, both on and off the track, as we gear up for an epic Cowabunga celebration at The Bend SuperSprint and the Sandown 500 races.

Support category action at The Bend starts tomorrow, with the Repco Supercars Championship field on-track from 09:45 local time/10:15 AEST.

GALLERY: BJR Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles livery