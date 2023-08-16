> Multimedia > Favourite Flick

VIDEO: What’s new in Supercars radiators

By Speedcafe.com

Wednesday 16th August, 2023 - 7:05pm

< Back
Brad Jones tech video Supercars radiators

The latest Brad Jones Racing tech video compares old and new in Supercars radiators

Brad Jones compares old and new in Supercars radiators with the introduction of Gen3, in his latest tech video.

Join the discussion below in the Speedcafe.com comments section

Please note: Speedcafe.com reserves the right to remove any comment that does not follow the comment policy. For support, contact [email protected]