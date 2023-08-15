Triple Eight confirms multi-year deal with Supercheap Auto

Triple Eight Race Engineering has confirmed a multi-year extension of its partnership with Supercheap Auto.

The automotive retailer has been a commercial partner of Triple Eight since 2021 with its 330 stores across Australia and New Zealand stocking Red Bull Ampol Racing merchandise.

The announcement also confirms ToolPro as the official tool supplier of the championship-winning outfit.

“To have a brand so synonymous with motorsport want to continue their partnership with our team is incredible,” said Triple Eight Race Engineering Team Principal, Jamie Whincup.

“Supercheap Auto shares a similar ethos to Triple Eight; invest in the future of motorsport and provide unbelievable experiences to our supporters by showcasing our incredible products.

“I want to thank Benjamin [Ward, Supercheap Auto Managing Director], his senior leadership team and the wider Supercheap Auto family for their continued support. I’m thrilled to see this super partnership continue.”

The multi-year deal is a welcome show of stability at the Banyo-based team following its star driver Shane van Gisbergen’s proposed defection to NASCAR, with Erebus Motorsport’s Will Brown poised to take over from the three-time champion at the team in 2024.

While not officially confirmed, it’s expected that Brown will drive alongside incumbent Broc Feeney next season as Supercheap extends its partnership.

This year, Supercheap Auto will again field a wildcard entry for the team at Sandown and Bathurst Supercar endurance races.

Craig Lowndes will share the Supercheap Auto Chevrolet Camaro with Zane Goddard in this year’s long-distance events after the seven-time Great Race winner posted an eighth with rookie Declan Fraser in 2022.

In preparation, Goddard chalked up valuable miles in the new Gen3 Camaro in the Supercheap Auto-backed Triple Eight wildcard at the Hidden Valley, Darwin Supercars round in June.

“We are super excited to continue our association with the Triple Eight team after an immensely successful two-and-a-half years, both on and off the track,” said Benjamin Ward, Managing Director of Supercheap Auto.

“We’re all about bringing greater benefits and perks to our customers and fans and being partners with a team of Red Bull Ampol Racing’s calibre provides the perfect synergy for Supercheap Auto and ToolPro.

“Our Supercheap Auto Club members can look forward to even greater value as a result of this partnership extension, and we wish Triple Eight the best for the remaining of the 2023 season and years ahead.”

Supercheap Auto has been a major backer of motorsport in Australia and New Zealand and is also currently the title sponsor of the TCR Australia Series.