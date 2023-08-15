Tickets go on sale for 2024 Bathurst 12 Hour

Tickets for next year’s Bathurst 12 Hour have today gone on sale ahead of the February 16-18 event.

The 2024 race will be held two weeks later than its traditional date to ease the burden on competitors during a busy start to the season.

Last week, camping tickets for the once-around-the-clock GT race went on sale.

“Following a massively successful 2023 event, we are very excited to open ticket sales for the 2024 Bathurst 12 Hour,” event director Shane Rudzis said.

“Every year we welcome more of the world’s best teams, drivers, and manufacturers to take on Mount Panorama, and we take significant pride in putting on a world-class event to kick off another exciting year of racing.

“We have already seen an incredible start to sales of camping and corporate experiences, and have received tremendous interest from prospective competitors for next year’s race.

“We are expecting another fantastic turnout of both domestic and international competitors and eventgoers to journey to Mount Panorama for what is building up to be the biggest Bathurst 12 Hour yet.”

Robert Taylor, mayor of Bathurst, added: “The Bathurst 12 Hour has become renowned as one of the premier international endurance challenges attracting a large contingent of international teams to Bathurst

“The worldwide exposure of the race builds on Mount Panorama’s excellent reputation as one of the world’s finest motor racing circuits and puts Bathurst firmly in the international spotlight.”

The Bathurst 12 Hour remains the opening round of the Intercontinental GT Challenge, which also takes in events at Spa-Francorchamps, the Nurburgring, and Indianapolis.

This year’s event was won by the SunEnergy1 Mercedes squad of Luca Stolz, Jules Gounon, and Kenny Habul, while the event was headlined by the appearance of MotoGP legend Valentino Rossi.

Entries for the 2024 edition have not yet opened though the call for volunteer race officials has already gone out.