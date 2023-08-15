Supercars cans Gen3 tyre upgrade

Supercars is set to stick with the existing range of Dunlop control tyres for at least another season despite calls for new rubber designed specifically for Gen3.

Plans to investigate bespoke tyres have been shelved until more pressing Gen3 issues are resolved.

The deadline for any change of specification is looming, with production of the 2024 Supercars supply needing to be locked in by the end of this month.

As well, Dunlop is happy with the performance of its tyres in varying conditions after six of 12 events, suggesting no immediate update is needed.

The prevailing trio of Dunlop SP Sport Maxx dry weather compounds – soft, super-soft and hard – are among the very few carryover items from Gen2.

They were retained, along with the intermediate-style grooved wet track version, because the lower weight and much reduced aerodynamic downforce of the Gen3 Chevrolet Camaro and Ford Mustang cut tyre loads.

As a result, the soft and super-soft compounds became the primary race rubber, even at Mount Panorama, previously restricted to hards because of high cornering loads.

The hard compound’s only scheduled use this year was at the Australian Grand Prix, alternated with the super-soft over four sprint races for variety.

There were early complaints from drivers that the softs and super-softs were still sensitive to heat build-up when the cars are running close together, quickly losing grip.

Former Triple Eight supremo Roland Dane called for a ‘racier’ Gen3-specific tyre in his Speedcafe column.

But tyre concerns have diminished amid parity adjustments as Supercars addresses more pressing Gen3 problems.

Dunlop Australia motor sport manager Kevin Fitzsimons was originally due to meet with Supercars head of motorsport Adrian Burgess at the Tasmania SuperSprint in May to review tyre performance, as reported by Speedcafe.

It didn’t happen due to intervening Gen3 issues and tyre talks have since been put on the backburner as rubber-specific criticism has dissipated amid Ford parity adjustments.

Dunlop was on stand-by to provide Supercars with other tyres of different construction that could have been tested to develop a range of rubber specifically for Gen3.

There is now no likelihood that will happen before the deadline to finalise production for next year’s Supercars supply by the end of this month – or very early September at the latest.

Dunlop’s Supercars tyres are made in Japan, with long lead times to ensure delivery before the start of the 2024 season.

In any event, Dunlop’s Fitzsimons is confident that the existing tyres are up to the job, confirmed by data compiled after six events – the halfway mark of the Repco Supercars Championship.

“The working window of the current tyres is enormous,” Fitzsimons told Speedcafe. ‘The flexibility is very good.

“The tyres’ capabilities keep ticking every box.”

Dunlop, which is a division of American tyre giant Goodyear in Australasia, has been Supercars’ exclusive supplier for more than 20 years.

Tyre degradation issues have been localised and marque-specific, with an aero adjustment for the Mustang at Townsville alleviating rear tyre wear concerns of Ford teams.

Engine parity remains the main issue for Mustang squads ahead of this weekend’s OTR SuperSprint at The Bend Motorsport Park in South Australia.