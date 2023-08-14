Van Gisbergen keeps expectations in check over IMS top 10

Shane van Gisbergen is satisfied with his finish at Indianapolis, even if it did not match the sensation which his victory on his NASCAR debut at Chicago created.

The three-time Supercars champion made a second Cup Series start in Trackhouse Racing’s ‘Project91’ Chevrolet on The Brickyard’s road course, qualifying eighth, spending the bulk of the afternoon on the cusp of the top 10, and taking the chequered flag exactly 10th.

Two nights earlier, he made his oval debut in the Trucks Series at nearby Indianapolis Raceway Park and finished 19th in a 36-strong field.

“It’s been an amazing week,” said van Gisbergen.

“I can’t thank [team owner] Justin Marks and the Trackhouse team enough for giving me this opportunity.

“I learned a lot in the truck on Friday night and then just to come here and race again.

“Although top 10 is awesome, your expectations are high because of the last race, so I just have to realise that a top 10 still pretty good.”

The New Zealander says he still does not yet have a deal to race in NASCAR on a more regular basis next year, although Triple Eight Race Engineering Team Principal has suggested that an announcement on his replacement in Supercars is close.

On his 2024 NASCAR plans, van Gisbergen remarked, “I don’t know about full-time, but I’m working towards something at least.

“Triple Eight in Australia has been really good to me and forthcoming with what I’m allowed to do.

“So, I’m working hard, but here it’s so much fun; I’m having a blast.

“The fans here are awesome towards me and all the people too.

“I’m enjoying it so, really look forward to coming here.”

Fellow Supercars driver Brodie Kostecki made his Cup Series debut at Indianapolis, finishing 22nd in a Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet.

Both will be back in action this coming weekend when the Repco Supercars Championship resumes with the OTR SuperSprint at The Bend Motorsport Park.